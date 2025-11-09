Urvashi Dholakia Hits Back At Trolls Over Stray Dog Posts After SC Order: ‘Your Negativity & Petty Thoughts…’ | Television News

Last Updated: November 09, 2025, 14:47 IST

Urvashi Dholakia slams trolls questioning her support for stray dogs after Supreme Court’s order, saying her compassion is genuine, not for social media attention.

Urvashi Dholakia clapped back at trolls questioning her love for stray animals after the Supreme Court’s recent order.

Actor Urvashi Dholakia has spoken out strongly against online trolls questioning her commitment to animal welfare after the Supreme Court’s recent order on stray dogs. Taking to Instagram on November 9, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star made it clear that her dedication to helping animals stems from compassion — not a need for publicity.

“Here It Is In Your Face”: Urvashi’s Unfiltered Response

Sharing a series of pictures with her cats and dogs, Urvashi didn’t hold back. “I AM NOT GOING TO MINCE MY WORDS OR MY THOUGHTS FOR THIS POST,” she wrote. “For those questioning my genuinity and authenticity towards the stories I’ve been putting up regarding the new Supreme Court order for INDIES (who the world calls STRAYS) — here it is IN YOUR FACE! The answer to all your negativity!”

The actress said that caring for animals has always been part of her life and her family’s. “My family has always been supportive and loving towards Indies, be it dogs or cats, and we are absolutely proud of it! We have always appealed for adoption for Indies and we will continue to do so!”

“Look in the Mirror Before You Judge”

Urvashi called out the hypocrisy of those who question her sincerity, urging them to reflect on their own actions. “Before questioning my thoughts, why don’t you guys look at yourselves in the mirror and ask what have you done for these voiceless beings,” she added, stressing that her advocacy isn’t about trends or social media visibility.

The actress further encouraged her followers to take action instead of wasting time spreading negativity. “So rather than wasting your time, go and do some good deed yourselves. ADOPT! Show some humanity,” she wrote, attaching a throwback video of herself from a shoot where she urged kindness towards animals.

A Message on Humanity and Empathy

In a poignant close to her message, Urvashi reflected on the larger issue of human encroachment on animal spaces. “I genuinely wish that there were Courts in the animal kingdom too so that when we humans infiltrate their homes trying to destroy their peace and life, we would be punished as severely,” she remarked.

Her statement arrives amid growing debate over the Supreme Court’s directive ordering states and union territories to relocate stray dogs from public areas such as schools and hospitals to shelters, while ensuring sterilisation and vaccination.

While the order has divided opinion — with some praising it for public safety and others condemning it as inhumane — Urvashi’s post stands out as a passionate plea for empathy, responsibility, and compassion toward India’s street animals.

Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published: November 09, 2025, 14:47 IST

News movies television Urvashi Dholakia Hits Back At Trolls Over Stray Dog Posts After SC Order: ‘Your Negativity & Petty Thoughts…’