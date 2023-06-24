Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani’s JugJugg Jeeyo 2 Soon?; Tamannah Bhatia Told Vijay Varma ‘You’re The First..’

Karan Johar’s multi-sarrer movie JugJugg Jeeyo marked one year of its release on Saturday, June 24. To celebrate the film’s first anniversary, KJo’s Dharma Productions took to its official Instagram handle and dropped a video which was a compilation of several scenes from the movie. Re-sharing it on his Instagram stories, Karan Johar wrote, “A film I know there is a sequel waiting to happen”.

Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for the release of her show Lust Stories 2 which also stars Vijay Varma. It is also for the first time that the couple – who recently confirmed their relationship – will be seen together. In a recent interview, Vijay Varma discussed Tamannaah breaking her longstanding policy of avoiding on-screen kissing scenes, which she had maintained for 18 long years.

Over the years, actress Sobhita Dhulipala has kept her personal life away from the media glare, but recently, her romantic life has become a topic of interest. Speculations are rife that she is dating actor Naga Chaitanya, who was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Although the couple has never officially acknowledged their relationship, a photo of Naga Chaitanya posing with a chef in London, with Sobhita in the background, went viral in March, adding fuel to the rumours.

The biggest pan-Indian film of the year, Jawan, is set to hit theatres soon. This highly anticipated film, featuring the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and an impressive, star-studded cast, promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its thrilling plot. While the film has been in the news because of cameos by top stars, latest buzz has it that actress Gayatri Bharadwaj auditioned for a role in the film. Even though she didn’t crack it, Gayatri spilled the beans on an action-packed train sequence that she thinks will leave the audience spellbound.

Sakshi Chopra, who is the daughter of Moti Sagar and the great-granddaughter of Ramanand Sagar, has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against the creators of a Netflix show she participated in. That apart, she has accused them of fraud and false assurances prior to signing the contract.

