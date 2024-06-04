Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Welcome Baby Girl, David Dhawan Confirms; Watch Video

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have welcomed a baby girl. David Dhawan shared the news with the media gathered outside the hospital. He was spotted with new dad Varun by his side. When the paparazzi asked David if Varun and Natasha welcomed a baby girl, the filmmaker nodded to say yes and thanked the cameramen for their best wishes.

Earlier in the day, News18 Showsha had exclusively reported that Natasha had gone into labour. “According to the doctor, Natasha is scheduled to give birth this week. Earlier today, in the morning, she began having strong labour pain, following which she was rushed to the hospital. Varun is making sure that he’s around his wife during this time and he has pushed all professional commitments to a later date,” says the source.

Earlier today, the actor was spotted outside a hospital in Mumbai. He carried a small bag and was seen leaving the hospital premises in his car.

Varun Dhawan and his fashion designer wife Natasha Dalal sent ripples through the internet as they announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy. Despite speculation fueled by sightings of the couple visiting a Mumbai clinic last year, it was Varun who officially shared the heartwarming news with fans through a touching Instagram post.

Taking to his Instagram account, Varun Dhawan posted a serene monochrome snapshot from their living room. In the image, Varun kneels down, tenderly planting a kiss on Natasha Dalal’s baby bump while holding her hands. The delightful announcement was accompanied by reassurances from the couple that both mother and baby are doing well, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the growing family.

The snap also featured their pet dog comfortably seated on the sofa, with his gaze fixated at the camera. Varun Dhawan captioned the post, “We are pregnant ✨ Need all your blessings and love ❤️ #myfamilymystrength.”

Natasha and Varun are childhood sweethearts. Varun’s journey to winning Natasha’s heart wasn’t a walk in the park. In a candid interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show, Varun shared the surprising revelation that Natasha had rejected his proposal multiple times. The actor, known for his roles in Bollywood hits, opened up about their long-standing friendship that eventually blossomed into love. “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends, Varun revealed during the interview. Recalling their early school days, he mentioned a memorable encounter on the basketball court, saying, I remember seeing her, and, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her,” he said.