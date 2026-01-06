Varun Dhawan Gets The Most Savage Silent Response From His Dog Joey | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 06, 2026, 15:03 IST

Varun Dhawan’s sweet banter with his pet dog, Joey feels just like every pet parent talking to their fur baby.

Varun recently mourned the loss of his other pet, Angel. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Anyone who follows Varun Dhawan on Instagram knows just how much he adores his pets. Although he recently suffered the heartbreaking loss of his beloved pet Angel, his bond with Joey, his other pet dog, remains just as strong and special.

The actor recently shared a fun and heartwarming moment with Joey on his Instagram Stories, and it was nothing short of adorable. The clip perfectly captured their sweet connection and must have left fans smiling.

Varun’s Banter With His Dog Is Too Adorable To Miss

Varun melted hearts as he shared an adorable video of his dog, Joey, perched on a glass table with a ribbon tied around his neck. The video clip, paired with a L-O-V-E sticker and the soulful track Ghar Kab Aaoge from Varun’s upcoming film Border 2, made for a truly love-soaked moment.

But just when fans were basking in the cuteness overload, Varun followed it up with an equally goofy story, perfectly capturing his playful side. In the clip, the Badlapur actor is seen talking to Joey in a goofy tone, saying, “Table pe kaahe chadhat ho bhaiya, batao, zameen pe so sakte ho, bed pe so sakte ho, humare godh pe so sakte ho par table pe kaahe?”

Joey, as if understanding everything, simply turns his head away, almost ignoring Varun’s chatter. Clearly surprised by his pet’s nonchalant response, Varun reacts with, “Arey! Kaahe itra rahe ho itna.” He then goes on to play with Joey’s ear, slipping into that adorable mumbling voice every pet parent instinctively uses with their fur baby, proving that no matter how big a star you are, with your pet, you’re just the same.

Varun Mourns The Loss Of Angel

While Varun’s moments with Joey are undeniably adorable, the actor recently suffered a heartbreaking loss with the passing of his beloved pet, Angel, which left a deep void in his life. Taking to Instagram on December 29, Varun shared the sad news through an emotional reel featuring some of his most cherished moments with her.

His caption was just as touching. He wrote that heaven had gained another “angel” and thanked his furry companion for being a wonderful puppy and an amazing big sister to Joey. He added that he will miss her dearly and that he’ll “see her down the road.”

