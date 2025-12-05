Varun Dhawan Is Obsessed With THIS Song From Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti Sanon Reacts | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 05, 2025, 12:02 IST

Varun Dhawan Is Obsessed With THIS Song From Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti Sanon Reacts

Varun Dhawan has found his latest musical obsession, and it comes from the soundtrack of Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. The actor took to social media to share a glimpse of himself vibing to one of the film’s most popular tracks. Kriti Sanon couldn’t resist reacting.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Varun Dhawan shared the song Aawaara Angaara poster and wrote, “Obsessed with this song @arrahman.” Kriti also reacted and shared the same post. Director Aanand L Rai also shared the post and wrote a heartfelt post, which immediately went viral.

Tere Ishk Mein Day 7 Box Office:

Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the romantic drama is directed by Aanand L Rai and has been making waves at the box office. The film wrapped up its first week with an impressive collection of Rs 83 crore. According to Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein earned Rs 5.75 crore on Thursday, marking its seventh day in theatres. This marks a steady decrease from Wednesday’s collection of about Rs 6.75 crore and Tuesday’s collection of around Rs 10 crore. The film’s total box office collection now stands at Rs 83.60 crore. The film saw a decent audience turnout on Day 7, with Hindi occupancy at 11.02% and Tamil occupancy at 13.06%. It opened with Rs 16 crore on Friday and went on to earn a strong Rs 51.75 crore over the opening weekend.

Kriti Sanon Celebrates Tere Ishk Mein’s Success

Among the team members, Kriti Sanon is especially excited about the film’s success. She shared a poster highlighting that the collection was nearing Rs 80 crore.

Tere Ishq Mein has received strong advance bookings, signaling excellent potential to become a major box-office hit this year. While it’s still early days, the current buzz suggests the film could achieve impressive earnings.

Tere Ishq Mein tells the story of Shankar, an intense and volatile young man who falls deeply in love with Mukti. Their bond blossoms during college, but Mukti eventually chooses to marry someone else. The film explores their emotional, raw, and unpredictable world, presenting a love story that transcends logic, time, and fate.

The film also marks Dhanush’s much-anticipated return to Hindi cinema after a long hiatus. He made his Hindi debut in Raanjhanaa, directed by Aanand L Rai, about a decade ago. His second collaboration with the filmmaker, Atrangi Re, was released on OTT in 2021.

