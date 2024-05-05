রবিবার , ৫ মে ২০২৪ | ২২শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar Kickstart Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari With Pooja Ceremony; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৫, ২০২৪ ১২:০০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
karan johar janhvi kapoor varun dhawan movie 2024 05 46651e43bcdb90da3a9ce4de7cb6e761


Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor engrossed in Pooja as they begin shooting Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Karan Johar shared a video that captured Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and others participating in the Pooja ceremony as they began shooting Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to reunite on screen for a second time. They will be seen in the film titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The romantic film is being produced by Dharma Productions. The film is slated to release on the silver screen on April 18, 2025. After Varun Dhawan shared a photo from the set, announcing that it has finally gone floors, Karan Johar shared a reel that featured all the actors participating in a Pooja ceremony.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar dropped a clip that featured him along with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and other actors participating in a Pooja ceremony. The video also comprised of group pictures and happy faces, as they all embark on a new journey. Karan Johar penned the caption, “JUST PURE LOVE!!!! Sunny Sanskari & Tulsi Kumari’s shooting with their family begins. Send them love, blessings, and warm wishes for a journey filled with sunshine!☀ # SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025!”

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Varun shared a photo featuring a clapboard with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari written on it. He tagged many people including Janhvi. The Roohi actress also shared the same on her stories with Junglee song being played in the background. Earlier, reports were rife that the beloved ‘VARIA’ aka Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are not returning for Dulhania 3. Varun and Alia were seen in the blockbuster films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania by Shashank Khaitan. However, it was said that Alia will not be returning to the franchise and Janhvi Kapoor was to fill her shoes in the third film. But looks like, Karan Johar has come up with a new franchise. The teaser introduces Varun and Janhvi’s character names set to a peppy song titled ‘Ishq Manzoor’.

On the other hand, Janhvi has many films lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, Ulajh where she is playing an IAS officer She is also making Telugu debut with Devara co starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. According to a source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the trailer for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ is scheduled for release in the second week of May, with the exact date to be confirmed shortly. Following the trailer launch, the songs will be unveiled as part of a three-week campaign leading up to the film’s premiere.

