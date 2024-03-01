Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal And David Dhawan Reach Jamnagar For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant are all set to host their pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. It is no secret that the functions will be a star-studded affair with performances by several Indian and global artists. To attend the same, several Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur have arrived in Jamnagar. Among them is also Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal who recently announced their pregnancy.

On Friday, paparazzo handle buzzzooka_events shared a clip on Instagram that captured Varun Dhawan, his father and director David Dhawan and Natasha Dalal outside Jamnagar airport. Before leaving the scene, the trio posed together for the shutterbugs. In the clip, one can see Varun Dhawan donning a white t-shirt, light blue pants, black and dark blue jacket and blue sneakers. Meanwhile, Natasha Dalal wore an all black outfit.

Take a look:

Popular Indian celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Arjun Kapoor among others will be gracing the celebration with their respective families.

During the three-day pre-wedding bash, Day 1 is called An Evening in Everland, with the dress code listed as “elegant cocktail”. Day 2 will host A Walk on the Wildside with “jungle fever” the suggested dress code. The final day will also comprise two events. The first one, Tusker Trails, suggests “casual chic” dressing, as guests are expected to further explore the green ambience of Jamnagar. The final party, Hastakshar, calls for an elegant evening with heritage Indianwear.

And, Moneycontrol has quoted reports saying that, according to the head of The Jardin Hotel, around 2,500 dishes with a global menu including Thai, Japanese, Mexican, Parsi, and Pan Asian will be part of the three-day fare that will have four meals per day.

The guests will be served breakfast with 75 dishes, lunch with more than 225 items, dinner with around 275 dishes, and a midnight meal with over 85 items to choose from. The midnight meal that will begin at the stroke of midnight will go on till 4 am. This meal reportedly has been specially curated for the foreign guests. Every single item served will be prepared under strict guidelines and protocol and none of the dishes served will be repeated for the 12 different meals over three days.

It has been reported that a special Indore Sarafa Food Counter will also be put up there that will serve well-known food items including Indori kachoris, poha jalebi, bhutte ki kees, khopra patties, upma, and other such dishes with authentic flavours

Famous international artists, including pop star Rihanna and magician David Blaine, are set to perform at the pre-wedding festivities. Top Indian musicians who will perform include Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, and Diljit Dosanjh.