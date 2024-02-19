Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Announce Pregnancy; Suhani Bhatnagar’s Dangal Co-star Sanya Malhotra Reacts To Her Death

Varun Dhawan and his fashion designer wife Natasha Dalal took the internet by storm after they announced their first pregnancy on Sunday. While there had been speculations about the two having a baby, after the couple were spotted visiting a clinic in Mumbai last year, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor shared the official good news with fans through a wholesome Instagram post.

For More: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Announce Pregnancy, Actor Kisses Wife’s Baby Bump In Heartwarming Photo

Aamir Khan’s on-screen daughter in Dangal, Suhani Bhatnagar passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 19. While the exact cause of her death remains unknown, Suhani who used to live in sector 17, Faridabad was cremated at the Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15, as per reports. Suhani’s father Puneet Bhatnagar has shared the cause of the death of her daughter with the media. According to him, Suhani developed swelling in her hands two months ago, which later spread to other parts of her body.

For More: Suhani Bhatnagar’s Dangal Co-star Sanya Malhotra Reacts To Her Death: ‘She Was So Special…’

Anupam Mittal is now a household name, thanks to hosting Shark Tank India for three years. Companies now offer him equity for free, but there was a time when he faced challenges like everyone else. Speaking on the Barbershop podcast, Anupam remembered starting as an entrepreneur and going from living in a small Mumbai apartment to becoming a multimillionaire in his twenties. He mentioned that although his father had success in the textiles business, there was a time when they weren’t well-off.

For More: Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal Lived With 20 Relatives In A Small House, Couldn’t Afford Food: ‘I didn’t…’

Deepika Padukone is making heads turn, and how! The actress has created a niche for herself not just in India but globally as well. After her big appearance at the Oscars last year, she is set to present at the upcoming BAFTA Awards. She’ll hand out the golden mask on Sunday, February 18, as reported by Variety.

For More: Deepika Padukone Exudes Elegance In A Shimmery Peach Saree As She Represents India At BAFTA

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia recently made a rare public appearance in town. While fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of her after a long time, the actress was badly trolled for her alleged plastic surgery. Ayesha reportedly underwent lip surgery and other facial surgeries a few years ago that have changed her appearance quite a bit. Now, the actress took to her Instagram handle to react to the same by penning a strong worded note.

For More: Ayesha Takia Slams Trolls After Her Viral Airport Appearance: ‘How Unrealistic And Ridiculous…’