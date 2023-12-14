Varun Sood Drops Photo with Mystery Girl After Ex-GF Divya Agarwal Announces Wedding With Apurva Padgaonkar

Bigg Boss OTT and Splisvilla fame Divya Agarwal made headlines last December with her engagement to Apurva Padgaonkar. And now, she has announced her wedding with Apurva through an animated video.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar have been in a relationship for quite some time, and amid speculation about their wedding and fans finally have clarity. The reality TV show actress shared a video featuring an animated version of the couple walking down the aisle hand in hand, hinting at a star-studded ceremony.

On her 30th birthday, Divya Agarwal celebrated in style with friends and industry colleagues. The most thrilling moment was Apurva’s proposal and engagement with the actress on this special day. With the engagement festivities concluded, fans are eagerly waiting the wedding of this lovely couple.

Meanwhile, Divya’s ex-boyfriend Varun Sood took to Instagram this evening itself to share a photo with a mystery girl. He didn’t caption the photo but just dropped a shine emoji. Many are speculating that he has found love again in influencer Namrata Sheth, who is tagged in the photo. Check it out here:

Varun Sood was previously dating Divya Agarwal. However, the two announced their breakup in March 2022. Back then, the two issued a statement announcing that they are no longer dating each other. “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!” the statement read.