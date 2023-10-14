Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi’s Wedding Date Out, Couple To Host Lavish Ceremony In Tuscany

Ever since Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi made their engagement official, fans have grown desperate to know when the celebrity couple will finally tie the knot. Well, it appears the big day is scheduled to take place on November 1. A report by Pinkvilla claims Varun and Lavanya are planning to host a lavish wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The couple has seemingly scouted a romantic yet picturesque venue to exchange their wedding vows. If the report is to be believed, the pre-wedding festivities including Mehendi, Sangeet, and other ceremonies will be organized in the last week of October as per traditional rituals.

The ceremony is likely to be a private affair between friends and family members with the guest list consisting of about 50-60 people. It is also claimed Varun Tej recently went on a bachelor’s trip in Ibiza. The preparation for D-Day has reportedly begun in full swing and the families of Varun and Lavanya are heavily involved in brainstorming decor and outfit details for the event.

Earlier this year, rumours of the couple’s engagement created a significant buzz on social media after Varun father’s Naga Babu revealed in a statement his son will soon tick the marriage bracket off his bucket list. Although Varun has always kept his romantic life away from the limelight, fans have long known he was dating Lavanya Tripathi. The rumours turned out to be true when the couple officially announced their engagement on Instagram in a series of happy photographs from the close-knit ceremony. “Found my Lav,” said Varun, while Lavanya revealed the duo have been in a relationship since 2016.

Check out the photos here:

Earlier this year, Varun’s father reportedly claimed his son is ready to introduce his bride to the media. If rumour mills are believed to be true, it was Varun Tej who proposed to Lavanya on the special occasion of her birthday last year. He seemed to have purchased a radiating diamond ring before flying from Hyderabad to Bangalore to pop the big question.

It is quite important to note neither Varun Tej nor Lavanya Tripathi or their families have officially confirmed the date of their wedding. The couple has shared the screen space in two films namely Antariksham and Mister.