বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta Arrive Hand-In-Hand At Salim Khan-Salma Khan’s 61st Wedding Anniversary Celebration | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
The Drishyam actress looked elegant in a black form-fitting midi dress, while Vatsal channelled an all-black look.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand at the 61st wedding Anniversary celebration of Salim Khan and Salma Khan. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta made a stylish appearance at the 61st wedding anniversary celebration of Salman Khan’s parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan. On Monday, the couple arrived at Sohail Khan’s residence to attend the celebration and grabbed attention with their powerful entry.

Videos showed the stars getting out of their car and posing hand-in-hand for the shutterbugs.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth’s Coordinated Looks

The Drishyam actress looked elegant in a black form-fitting midi dress. Her dress featured sleeveless straps, a sweetheart neckline, and small white flower embellishments all over the bodice. She paired the dress with white strappy heels and wore matching stud earrings.

On the other hand, The Taarzan: The Wonder Car actor appeared in an all-black look. He opted for a casual t-shirt and paired it with joggers. To complete the look, he added a navy-blue shirt on top and chose clean white sneakers.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth’s Relationship

Ishita and Vatsal met each other on the sets of their show Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar in 2016 and started dating. The couple tied the knot next year in 2017. After six years of marriage, they welcomed their baby boy in 2023.

Earlier this year, the couple announced the birth of their baby girl. Taking to Instagram, Ishita shared an adorable family picture with Vatsal and their newborn daughter and son, Vayu. In the picture Ishita was seen cradling her daughter as Vatsal held Vayu in his arms. Sharing the picture, Ishita shared, “From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl.”

Salim Khan’s 61st Anniversary Celebration

The Khan family celebrated Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s 61st wedding anniversary on Monday. Hosted at Sohail Khan’s residency, they kept the celebration intimate with only close family and friends. Salim Khan’s second wife, Helen, also joined the occasion alongside Salman Khan, Salim’s daughter Alvira Agnihotri and her family.

The Dabangg actor appeared in his signature style. He was seen donning a black t-shirt and matching jeans and interacted with paparazzi before heading inside. Among other attendees, Salman’s long-time bodyguard Shera and his son, Sonakshi Sinha with husband Zaheer Iqbal, Daboo Malik, Aayush Sinha and others appeared at the celebration.

Chirag Sehgal

First Published:

November 18, 2025, 17:53 IST

