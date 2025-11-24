Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away; Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal’s Wedding Postponed | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 24, 2025, 23:56 IST

Indian cinema icon Dharmendra passed away on Monday morning at his residence in Mumbai’s Juhu area after a brief illness. He was 89 and died just weeks before his 90th birthday on December 8, 2025. The actor’s final rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle.

Palak Muchhal, Palash Muchhal’s sister, has confirmed that her brother’s wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana has been postponed to another date. The couple were set to tie the knot on Sunday at Mandhana’s house in Sangli, Maharashtra. This news has come soon after Smriti’s father suffered a health scare and was admitted to hospital, prompting them to halt all the festivities.

Salim Khan turned 90, and the Khan family marked the milestone with heartfelt notes on social media. Helen took to Instagram to pen a sweet note for the veteran writer. She also shared pictures of herself with Salim and Salma Khan. Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, also penned a note.

After more than two decades of love, companionship, and unwavering commitment, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actors Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana have finally sealed their relationship with a wedding, one that radiated serenity, warmth, and deep emotional resonance. The couple, long admired in the television industry for their steady and grounded bond, made it official with an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends.

As Bigg Boss 19 nears its grand finale, tempers in the house have reached a boiling point. With just a few weeks left before the Salman Khan–hosted reality show crowns its winner, a new promo has set social media on fire. The short clip captures a dramatic showdown between Malti Chahar and Tanya Mittal that has left viewers stunned and divided.

