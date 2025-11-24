মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:৩৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
খালেদা জিয়ার শারীরিক অবস্থার কিছুটা উন্নতি: ডা. শাহাবুদ্দিন খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনা জামায়াত আমিরের 'লেভেল প্লেয়িং ফিল্ড নিশ্চিত না হলে নির্বাচন সহিংসতার দিকে যেতে পারে'
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away; Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal's Wedding Postponed | Bollywood News

  মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away; Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal’s Wedding Postponed | Bollywood News


Veteran actor Dharmendra passes away at 89, leaving a huge void in Bollywood. Meanwhile, cricketer Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal’s wedding postponed due to family health issues.

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away; cricketer Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding postponed.

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away; cricketer Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding postponed.

Indian cinema icon Dharmendra passed away on Monday morning at his residence in Mumbai’s Juhu area after a brief illness. He was 89 and died just weeks before his 90th birthday on December 8, 2025. The actor’s final rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle.

For More: Dharmendra Dies At 89; Hema Malini, Sunny Deol And Esha Deol Bid Emotional Goodbye At Pawan Hans Crematorium

Palak Muchhal, Palash Muchhal’s sister, has confirmed that her brother’s wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana has been postponed to another date. The couple were set to tie the knot on Sunday at Mandhana’s house in Sangli, Maharashtra. This news has come soon after Smriti’s father suffered a health scare and was admitted to hospital, prompting them to halt all the festivities.

For More: Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal’s Wedding Postponed, Confirms Sister Palak Muchhal

Salim Khan turned 90, and the Khan family marked the milestone with heartfelt notes on social media. Helen took to Instagram to pen a sweet note for the veteran writer. She also shared pictures of herself with Salim and Salma Khan. Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, also penned a note.

For More: Helen Marks Salim Khan’s 90th Birthday With Salma Khan, Says ‘Thank You For The Love You’ve Given Us’

After more than two decades of love, companionship, and unwavering commitment, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actors Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana have finally sealed their relationship with a wedding, one that radiated serenity, warmth, and deep emotional resonance. The couple, long admired in the television industry for their steady and grounded bond, made it official with an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends.

For More: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Couple Ashlesha Savant–Sandeep Baswana Marry After 23 Years | See Viral Photos

As Bigg Boss 19 nears its grand finale, tempers in the house have reached a boiling point. With just a few weeks left before the Salman Khan–hosted reality show crowns its winner, a new promo has set social media on fire. The short clip captures a dramatic showdown between Malti Chahar and Tanya Mittal that has left viewers stunned and divided.

For More: Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar SLAPS Tanya Mittal After ‘Stamp On Mouth’ Shocker During Task | Watch

First Published:

November 24, 2025, 23:56 IST

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away; Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal's Wedding Postponed
