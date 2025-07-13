Advertise here
রবিবার , ১৩ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ২৯শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away At 83; Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan Attend Funeral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৩, ২০২৫ ১১:০৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away At 83; Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan Attend Funeral



Veteran Telugu actor and former BJP MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away at the age of 83 in Hyderabad on Sunday due to age-related ailments. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati and many more attended his funeral. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and several others from the political and film fraternity mourned his passing. Watch the video here. bollywood news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: / showshaindia Follow Showsha on Instagram: / showsha_ Follow Showsha on Facebook: / showsha Follow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: / 6yeotzey More entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment



Source link

Advertise here

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

SSC নিয়োগ প্রক্রিয়ায় নয়া মোড়, মামলার আগেই খুলল পোর্টাল! বড় চমক চাকরিপ্রার্থীদের জন্য
SSC নিয়োগ প্রক্রিয়ায় নয়া মোড়, মামলার আগেই খুলল পোর্টাল! বড় চমক চাকরিপ্রার্থীদের জন্য
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away At 83; Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan Attend Funeral
Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away At 83; Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan Attend Funeral
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
রাতের দিকে পাঁচটি ভয়ঙ্কর ইউরিক অ্যাসিড সঙ্কেতই ঘুম কেড়ে নিতে পারে
রাতের দিকে পাঁচটি ভয়ঙ্কর ইউরিক অ্যাসিড সঙ্কেতই ঘুম কেড়ে নিতে পারে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ডিএসইতে আজকের লেনদেন ৬৬৫ কোটি টাকা – Corporate Sangbad
ডিএসইতে আজকের লেনদেন ৬৬৫ কোটি টাকা – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
নিয়ামতপু‌র ইউএনওকে উপ‌জেলা যুবলী‌গের স্মারক‌লি‌পি প্রদান

নিয়ামতপু‌র ইউএনওকে উপ‌জেলা যুবলী‌গের স্মারক‌লি‌পি প্রদান

 Winter Olympics: Norway’s Johaug powers to gold in 10km classic | More sports News

Winter Olympics: Norway’s Johaug powers to gold in 10km classic | More sports News

 Amidst Ongoing Global Conflicts, International Experts Gather to Discuss Institutionalizing Peace >-HWPL’s 8th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) Held on March 14th

Amidst Ongoing Global Conflicts, International Experts Gather to Discuss Institutionalizing Peace >-HWPL’s 8th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) Held on March 14th

 Shahbaz Sharif: ‘পাকিস্তান ভারতকে পিছনে না ফেলতে পারলে নাম বদলে দেব’- হাস্যকর দাবি পাক প্রধানমন্ত্রী শাহবাজ শরিফের! ভিডিও ভাইরাল

Shahbaz Sharif: ‘পাকিস্তান ভারতকে পিছনে না ফেলতে পারলে নাম বদলে দেব’- হাস্যকর দাবি পাক প্রধানমন্ত্রী শাহবাজ শরিফের! ভিডিও ভাইরাল

 যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের জনগণের প্রতি ঐক্যের ডাক ট্রাম্পের

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের জনগণের প্রতি ঐক্যের ডাক ট্রাম্পের

 ট্রাইব্যুনালে শেখ হাসিনার বিরুদ্ধে গুমের অভিযোগ – Corporate Sangbad

ট্রাইব্যুনালে শেখ হাসিনার বিরুদ্ধে গুমের অভিযোগ – Corporate Sangbad

 সাম্প্রদায়িক অপশক্তির শেকড় উপড়ে ফেলা হবে: নানক

সাম্প্রদায়িক অপশক্তির শেকড় উপড়ে ফেলা হবে: নানক

 লাইসেন্স বিহীন বিআরটিসির ৫৫ বাস!

লাইসেন্স বিহীন বিআরটিসির ৫৫ বাস!

 কাতার প্রবাসীদের উদ্বিগ্ন না হয়ে সর্তক থাকার অনুরোধ বাংলাদেশের

কাতার প্রবাসীদের উদ্বিগ্ন না হয়ে সর্তক থাকার অনুরোধ বাংলাদেশের

 Ajith Kumar Film Beats Master, Annaatthe, Records Highest Opening in Tamil Nadu

Ajith Kumar Film Beats Master, Annaatthe, Records Highest Opening in Tamil Nadu
Advertise here