Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away At 83; Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan Attend Funeral





Veteran Telugu actor and former BJP MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away at the age of 83 in Hyderabad on Sunday due to age-related ailments. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati and many more attended his funeral. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and several others from the political and film fraternity mourned his passing.







