মঙ্গলবার, ০২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৩১ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Veteran Actress Opens Up About Her 52-Year-Long Marriage ‘Personal trainer, top-class facilities’: Dale Steyn reveals Virat Kohli’s preparation routine in London | Cricket News Bigg Boss 19’s Gaurav Khanna Gets Emotional, Defends Wife’s Decision To Not Have Kids: ‘Jab Shaadi Ki Thi…’ | Television News ‘If you don’t score on turning tracks, you’re not great’: Sunil Gavaskar slams double standards after Perth pitch gets top rating | Cricket News এশিয়ার ৪ দেশে ঘূর্ণিঝড়-বন্যা-ভূমিধসে মৃতের সংখ্যা হাজার ছাড়াল Jaya Bachchan Says Amitabh Bachchan Thinks Marriage Is His ‘Biggest Mistake’: ‘I Don’t Want To Hear That’ | Bollywood News ‘I couldn’t take it’: Jemimah Rodrigues makes shocking revelation, explains why she deleted WhatsApp after Women’s World Cup win | Cricket News Smriti Mandhana wedding postponed: Has Palash Muchhal also deleted Instagram posts? | Cricket News IND vs SA: Arshdeep Singh reveals what Rohit Sharma said during his animated reaction after Virat Kohli’s ton – Watch | Cricket News খালেদা জিয়াকে দেখতে মধ্যরাতে হাসপাতালে ফখরুল-ডা. জাহিদ
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Veteran Actress Opens Up About Her 52-Year-Long Marriage

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Veteran Actress Opens Up About Her 52-Year-Long Marriage




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Bigg Boss 19’s Gaurav Khanna Gets Emotional, Defends Wife’s Decision To Not Have Kids: ‘Jab Shaadi Ki Thi…’ | Television News

Bigg Boss 19’s Gaurav Khanna Gets Emotional, Defends Wife’s Decision To Not Have Kids: ‘Jab Shaadi Ki Thi…’ | Television News

এশিয়ার ৪ দেশে ঘূর্ণিঝড়-বন্যা-ভূমিধসে মৃতের সংখ্যা হাজার ছাড়াল

এশিয়ার ৪ দেশে ঘূর্ণিঝড়-বন্যা-ভূমিধসে মৃতের সংখ্যা হাজার ছাড়াল

Jaya Bachchan Says Amitabh Bachchan Thinks Marriage Is His ‘Biggest Mistake’: ‘I Don’t Want To Hear That’ | Bollywood News

Jaya Bachchan Says Amitabh Bachchan Thinks Marriage Is His ‘Biggest Mistake’: ‘I Don’t Want To Hear That’ | Bollywood News

খালেদা জিয়াকে দেখতে মধ্যরাতে হাসপাতালে ফখরুল-ডা. জাহিদ

খালেদা জিয়াকে দেখতে মধ্যরাতে হাসপাতালে ফখরুল-ডা. জাহিদ

শিগগিরই দেশে ফিরছেন তারেক রহমান: সালাহউদ্দিন আহমদ

শিগগিরই দেশে ফিরছেন তারেক রহমান: সালাহউদ্দিন আহমদ

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
নেতানিয়াহুর ক্ষমাপ্রার্থনা প্রত্যাখ্যানের দাবিতে ইসরায়েলে গণবিক্ষোভ
নেতানিয়াহুর ক্ষমাপ্রার্থনা প্রত্যাখ্যানের দাবিতে ইসরায়েলে গণবিক্ষোভ
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
বিশ্বব্যাপী যুদ্ধের প্রভাবে বেড়েছে শীর্ষ অস্ত্র নির্মাতাদের আয়: সিপ্রি রিপোর্ট
বিশ্বব্যাপী যুদ্ধের প্রভাবে বেড়েছে শীর্ষ অস্ত্র নির্মাতাদের আয়: সিপ্রি রিপোর্ট
ঢামেক থেকে ভাগিয়ে নেওয়া হচ্ছে রোগী, জড়িত কর্মচারীরা
ঢামেক থেকে ভাগিয়ে নেওয়া হচ্ছে রোগী, জড়িত কর্মচারীরা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST