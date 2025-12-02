Veteran Actress Opens Up About Her 52-Year-Long Marriage

Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan has always been known for her candor, and in a recent conversation on Mojo Story, she opened up about her marriage to Amitabh Bachchan, their five-decade-long journey together, and her evolving views on the institution of marriage. (File Photo)

Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan have been married for 52 years, a partnership that began in 1973 after they first met on the sets of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Guddi. (File Photo)

While Jaya recalls falling in love with Amitabh at first sight, the superstar himself admitted his feelings blossomed during the making of Ek Nazar (1972). Together, they built a family with two children — Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. (Image: IMDb)

Speaking about marriage today, Jaya described it as an “outdated institution.” She explained that legality does not define the strength of a relationship, recalling how she and Amitabh didn’t even sign the marriage register until years after their wedding. “That means we were living illegally,” she said with characteristic humor. (Image: Pinterest)

She also admitted that her husband might have his own take on marriage, joking, “He might say that it was the biggest mistake of his life, but I don’t want to hear that.” (Image: Pinterest)

Despite her current views, Jaya emphasized the depth of her bond with Amitabh. “I have been married for the last 52 years to the same man. Isse jada pyaar main nahin kar sakti hoon (I can’t love more than this),” she said, adding that their story began with love at first sight. (File Photo)