Veteran Bollywood Actor, Comedian Asrani Passes Away At 84 | Movies News

Govardhan Asrani, veteran Bollywood comedian from Jaipur, passed away at 84 after a long illness, leaving behind a legacy of over 350 films and memorable roles since Mere Apne.

Indian Bollywood actor Asrani passed away at the age of 84 on October 20, 2025. (IMAGE: AFP)

Veteran Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani, best known for his iconic comic roles, passed away on Monday at the age of 84. Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, during British colonial rule, Asrani appeared in over 350 films across a career spanning more than five decades.

The veteran comedian, who rose to fame with Mere Apne in the early 1970s, had been battling age-related ailments. Just hours before his death, he had shared Diwali greetings with his fans on social media.

His last rites were held at Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai, with family members in attendance. News agency ANI shared images from the ceremony on social media.

Asrani cemented his place in the hearts of Indian audiences with his portrayal of the eccentric jailer in Sholay, the 1975 classic that turned 50 this year. Though his screen time was brief, the performance became legendary, especially his line, “Hum Angrezon ke zamaane ke jailer hain”.

Earlier in August, when Sholay marked its golden jubilee, Asrani had said that there wasn’t a single event or function where he wasn’t asked to repeat his famous jailer dialogues. “It’s all because of Sippy Saab’s direction and Salim-Javed’s writing,” he had said.

