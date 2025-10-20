মঙ্গলবার, ২১ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০১:৩৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Diwali With Raj Nidimoru At Family Home, Pics Go Viral | Telugu Cinema News শাহজালাল বিমানবন্দরে অগ্নিকাণ্ডে ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ৫ সদস্যের তদন্ত কমিটি Asrani Passes Away At 84: Family Remembers Him As ‘The One Who Brought Smiles To Everyone’s Faces’ | Bollywood News Akshay Kumar ‘Speechless’ As Asrani Passes Away: ‘We Shared A Hug Just Last Week At Haiwaan Shoot’ | Bollywood News জবির ছাত্রদল নেতা জুবায়েদ হত্যার প্রতিবাদে পাবনায় মশাল মিছিল প্রবাসী কর্মীর সন্তানরা পাবে বৃত্তি, জানুন আবেদন প্রক্রিয়া Asrani Wished ‘Happy Diwali’ In His Last Post Hours Before Death; Internet In Shock | Bollywood News গণসংযোগের সময় হার্টঅ্যাটাকে মারা গেলেন বিএনপি নেতা মোহন উত্তর ধুরুং ইউনিয়ন পরিষদের চেয়ারম্যান আব্দুল হালিম সিকদারের বিএনপিতে যোগদান Veteran Bollywood Actor, Comedian Asrani Passes Away At 84 | Movies News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Veteran Bollywood Actor, Comedian Asrani Passes Away At 84 | Movies News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২০ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
  • ১২ সময় দেখুন
Veteran Bollywood Actor, Comedian Asrani Passes Away At 84 | Movies News


Last Updated:

Govardhan Asrani, veteran Bollywood comedian from Jaipur, passed away at 84 after a long illness, leaving behind a legacy of over 350 films and memorable roles since Mere Apne.

font
Indian Bollywood actor Asrani passed away at the age of 84 on October 20, 2025. (IMAGE: AFP)

Indian Bollywood actor Asrani passed away at the age of 84 on October 20, 2025. (IMAGE: AFP)

Veteran Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani, best known for his iconic comic roles, passed away on Monday at the age of 84. Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, during British colonial rule, Asrani appeared in over 350 films across a career spanning more than five decades.

The veteran comedian, who rose to fame with Mere Apne in the early 1970s, had been battling age-related ailments. Just hours before his death, he had shared Diwali greetings with his fans on social media.

His last rites were held at Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai, with family members in attendance. News agency ANI shared images from the ceremony on social media.

Asrani cemented his place in the hearts of Indian audiences with his portrayal of the eccentric jailer in Sholay, the 1975 classic that turned 50 this year. Though his screen time was brief, the performance became legendary, especially his line, “Hum Angrezon ke zamaane ke jailer hain”.

Earlier in August, when Sholay marked its golden jubilee, Asrani had said that there wasn’t a single event or function where he wasn’t asked to repeat his famous jailer dialogues. “It’s all because of Sippy Saab’s direction and Salim-Javed’s writing,” he had said.

Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18. He covers international affairs, where he focuses on breaking news to in-depth analyses. He has over five years of experience during which he has covered sev…Read More

Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18. He covers international affairs, where he focuses on breaking news to in-depth analyses. He has over five years of experience during which he has covered sev… Read More

First Published:

October 20, 2025, 20:25 IST

News movies Veteran Bollywood Actor, Comedian Asrani Passes Away At 84
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Diwali With Raj Nidimoru At Family Home, Pics Go Viral | Telugu Cinema News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Diwali With Raj Nidimoru At Family Home, Pics Go Viral | Telugu Cinema News

শাহজালাল বিমানবন্দরে অগ্নিকাণ্ডে ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ৫ সদস্যের তদন্ত কমিটি

শাহজালাল বিমানবন্দরে অগ্নিকাণ্ডে ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ৫ সদস্যের তদন্ত কমিটি

Asrani Passes Away At 84: Family Remembers Him As ‘The One Who Brought Smiles To Everyone’s Faces’ | Bollywood News

Asrani Passes Away At 84: Family Remembers Him As ‘The One Who Brought Smiles To Everyone’s Faces’ | Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar ‘Speechless’ As Asrani Passes Away: ‘We Shared A Hug Just Last Week At Haiwaan Shoot’ | Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar ‘Speechless’ As Asrani Passes Away: ‘We Shared A Hug Just Last Week At Haiwaan Shoot’ | Bollywood News

জবির ছাত্রদল নেতা জুবায়েদ হত্যার প্রতিবাদে পাবনায় মশাল মিছিল

জবির ছাত্রদল নেতা জুবায়েদ হত্যার প্রতিবাদে পাবনায় মশাল মিছিল

Asrani Wished ‘Happy Diwali’ In His Last Post Hours Before Death; Internet In Shock | Bollywood News

Asrani Wished ‘Happy Diwali’ In His Last Post Hours Before Death; Internet In Shock | Bollywood News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST