বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৫ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১১ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Vicky Jain Misses Ankita Lokhande, Wants Her To Win Bigg Boss 17: ‘Shaadi Ke Pehle Rehne Ki Aadat…’

জানুয়ারি ২৫, ২০২৪ ৫:৩৩ অপরাহ্ণ
ankita vicky 2023 12 870d6f8a5ecf7fb75f7c9653fc89a4c6


Ankita Lokhande is currently inside Bigg Boss 17 house.

Ankita Lokhande is currently inside Bigg Boss 17 house.

In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss announced a surprise eviction on Tuesday, January 23, following which Vicky Jain walked out of Bigg Boss 17.

In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss announced a surprise eviction on Tuesday, January 23, following which Vicky Jain walked out of the controversial reality show. While Vicky’s wife, Ankita Lokhande broke down and cried inconsolably following his eviction, a new video has gone viral on social media, which has left netizens shocked.

Several X users shared a video from the episode and claimed that Ankita initially smiled when she got to know about Vicky’s elimination. They argued that the Pavitra Rishta actress was actually happy with her husband out of the show since he was grabbing major headlines.

Vicky, who might be performing in the finale that will air on Sunday, was spotted by the paps earlier today. When asked who he thinks will win the season, Vicky said, “Ankita jeet jaye aur trophy ghar aa jaye bas yehi chahte hai sab.” When asked if he is missing Ankita, he said, “Haan. Bahut zyada. Aadat ho gayi hain. Itna toh shaadi ke pehle rehne ki aadat nahi thi. Ab toh itna saath reh liya. Ab bas lag raha hai ki jaldi aa jaye wapas (We just want Ankita to win and bring the trophy home. When asked if he misses Ankita, he said, ‘Yes. A lot. It has become a habit. We weren’t used to being together so much before marriage. Now, having spent so much time together, it just feels like she should come back soon).” He said among the finalists, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar can give her tough competition. “Main chahta hoon ki Ankita hee jeetey. Sara support Ankita ko dena Bhagwan please (I want Ankita to win. Please, God, give all the support to Ankita).”

Meanwhile, Vicky’s first photo after elimination is out now. A photo of him with Isha Malviya (who got eliminated right before him), Ayesha Khan and Sana Khan is going viral.

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021. The two entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together in October 2023. However, they are often seen getting into heated arguments. While Ankita has repeatedly argued that Vicky does not spend enough time with her, the latter has also complained that the actress does not try to understand him.

Source link

IMG 20240125 WA0007
শিশুদের প্রতি কঠোর না হওয়ার আহবান জবি উপাচার্যের
IMG 20240125 WA0006
জগন্নাথ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে তিন দিন ব্যাপী ২য় বার্ষিক নাট্যোৎসব
BPSC BCS Exam Motif 23 11 2020
বিসিএস পরীক্ষায় প্রক্সি দিতে গিয়ে জেলে চবি শিক্ষার্থী
1706183116 photo
Aryna Sabalenka storms past Coco Gauff into Australian Open final | Tennis News
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
