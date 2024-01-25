Vicky Jain Misses Ankita Lokhande, Wants Her To Win Bigg Boss 17: ‘Shaadi Ke Pehle Rehne Ki Aadat…’

In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss announced a surprise eviction on Tuesday, January 23, following which Vicky Jain walked out of the controversial reality show. While Vicky’s wife, Ankita Lokhande broke down and cried inconsolably following his eviction, a new video has gone viral on social media, which has left netizens shocked.

Several X users shared a video from the episode and claimed that Ankita initially smiled when she got to know about Vicky’s elimination. They argued that the Pavitra Rishta actress was actually happy with her husband out of the show since he was grabbing major headlines.

Vicky, who might be performing in the finale that will air on Sunday, was spotted by the paps earlier today. When asked who he thinks will win the season, Vicky said, “Ankita jeet jaye aur trophy ghar aa jaye bas yehi chahte hai sab.” When asked if he is missing Ankita, he said, “Haan. Bahut zyada. Aadat ho gayi hain. Itna toh shaadi ke pehle rehne ki aadat nahi thi. Ab toh itna saath reh liya. Ab bas lag raha hai ki jaldi aa jaye wapas (We just want Ankita to win and bring the trophy home. When asked if he misses Ankita, he said, ‘Yes. A lot. It has become a habit. We weren’t used to being together so much before marriage. Now, having spent so much time together, it just feels like she should come back soon).” He said among the finalists, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar can give her tough competition. “Main chahta hoon ki Ankita hee jeetey. Sara support Ankita ko dena Bhagwan please (I want Ankita to win. Please, God, give all the support to Ankita).”

Meanwhile, Vicky’s first photo after elimination is out now. A photo of him with Isha Malviya (who got eliminated right before him), Ayesha Khan and Sana Khan is going viral.

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021. The two entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together in October 2023. However, they are often seen getting into heated arguments. While Ankita has repeatedly argued that Vicky does not spend enough time with her, the latter has also complained that the actress does not try to understand him.