শুক্রবার , ২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৯শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Vicky Jain Opens Up On Ankita Lokhande Bringing Up Divorce In Bigg Boss 17: ‘In Love Marriages…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২, ২০২৪ ৬:০৫ অপরাহ্ণ
ankita vicky 5 2024 02 b4a314c1c321a9e41a01ee6de3ac2c2d


Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: February 02, 2024, 17:32 IST

When Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, the two often fought with each other. During their massive arguments, Ankita often brought up divorce. Now that Salman Khan’s controversial reality show is over, Vicky has clarified that whatever was said in the house was in anger and therefore should not be taken seriously.

“A husband and wife also share a kind of comfort and humour. In love marriages, you don’t have to change yourself as a person, you don’t have to behave in a certain way, you have the freedom, so we are just free and we have a certain kind of humour which we both keep cracking with each other,” Vicky told Siddharth Kannan during a recent interview.

Vicky further explained that even during their fights, if one of them takes offence, the other “keeps playing along with it.” “It can’t be a very straight and boring kind of a relationship. It’s not what we have with each other. We have a lot of fun, we are more of friends, we fight, we argue and still be together. I feel that is the most real kind of a relationship,” he said, adding that it prevents their relationship from becoming ‘boring’.

Asked if they discussed their fights after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house, Vicky shared, “We don’t even feel the need to discuss it as we know where we are, where we were and where we would be in our relationship.”

Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. The two entered Bigg Boss 17 together in October 2023. Both, Vicky and Ankita were part of the finale week. While Vicky was eliminated during the week as a part of a surprise eviction, Ankita was the third runner-up of the show. The show was won by Munawar Faruqui.

chirag mugshot 2023 11 497616095485420c6efb4b620d94357d scaled
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuseRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Ashulia 3 deadbody
চবির শাটল ট্রেনে কাটা পড়ে যুবকের মৃত্যু
বাংলাদেশ
1706875725 photo
India vs England, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s big ton takes India to 336/6 on Day 1 | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
ankita vicky 5 2024 02 b4a314c1c321a9e41a01ee6de3ac2c2d
Vicky Jain Opens Up On Ankita Lokhande Bringing Up Divorce In Bigg Boss 17: ‘In Love Marriages…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Obaidul Quader 02.02.2024
‘বিএনপির প্রতিক্রিয়ায় বিচলিত নয় সরকার’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
New Project 3 8

Paying College Fees: Paytm-এর মাধ্যমে সহজেই জমা করা যাবে কলেজ ফি, দেখে নিন উপায়!

 wm doctor govt akl

ডেন্টাল কলেজের ভর্তি পরীক্ষার ফল প্রকাশ

 wm Judge

ঋণখেলাপী জাহাজ ব্যবসায়ীর ১৬ বছরের কারাদণ্ড

 received 437514851585265

আনোয়ারায় পূজা উদযাপন পরিষদের সাথে উপজেলা প্রশাসনের মতবিনিময় সভা

 20220508 181315 scaled

উত্তরাঞ্চলে আবারও পেট্রোল ও অকটেন সংকট 

 received 1272654006544849

মেহেরপুর জেলা প্রেস ক্লাব নির্বাচন আযম সভাপতি চান্দু সম্পাদক

 wm rishi

নেতা হওয়ার দৌড়ে এগিয়ে ঋষি সুনাক

 wm Department of Primary Education Motif 07 08 2018 750x563 750x563 1

নতুন শ্রেণিতে উঠলেও নতুন রোল পাবে না প্রাথমিকের শিক্ষার্থীরা

 sonali ash 2

দর বাড়ার শীর্ষে সোনালী পেপার – Corporate Sangbad

 10 13

দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে ট্রাস্ট ইসলামী লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্স – Corporate Sangbad