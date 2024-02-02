Vicky Jain Opens Up On Ankita Lokhande Bringing Up Divorce In Bigg Boss 17: ‘In Love Marriages…’

When Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, the two often fought with each other. During their massive arguments, Ankita often brought up divorce. Now that Salman Khan’s controversial reality show is over, Vicky has clarified that whatever was said in the house was in anger and therefore should not be taken seriously.

“A husband and wife also share a kind of comfort and humour. In love marriages, you don’t have to change yourself as a person, you don’t have to behave in a certain way, you have the freedom, so we are just free and we have a certain kind of humour which we both keep cracking with each other,” Vicky told Siddharth Kannan during a recent interview.

Vicky further explained that even during their fights, if one of them takes offence, the other “keeps playing along with it.” “It can’t be a very straight and boring kind of a relationship. It’s not what we have with each other. We have a lot of fun, we are more of friends, we fight, we argue and still be together. I feel that is the most real kind of a relationship,” he said, adding that it prevents their relationship from becoming ‘boring’.

Asked if they discussed their fights after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house, Vicky shared, “We don’t even feel the need to discuss it as we know where we are, where we were and where we would be in our relationship.”

Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. The two entered Bigg Boss 17 together in October 2023. Both, Vicky and Ankita were part of the finale week. While Vicky was eliminated during the week as a part of a surprise eviction, Ankita was the third runner-up of the show. The show was won by Munawar Faruqui.