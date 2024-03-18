সোমবার , ১৮ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Vicky Kaushal Addresses Animal-Sam Bahadur Box Office Clash For The First Time: ‘Knew It Was A Test Match’

মার্চ ১৮, ২০২৪ ৫:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
vicky kaushal in animal 2024 02 2905aab4fe9fadcab07cbe7d324c8d74


Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office in December 2023. (Photos: Instagram)

Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur clashed with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal at the box office in December 2023. (Photos: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal opened up about the epic box office clash between Animal and his film Sam Bahadur last year.

In the realm of Bollywood, where star power and prestige projects often intersect, the box office clash between Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ and Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ had been particularly notable. These two widely anticipated films, representing not just a significant moment for their respective lead actors but also for the industry at large, were set to compete directly on the big screen, highlighting the often competitive nature of film scheduling in the bustling Indian movie market. While Animal minted Rs 917 crores, Sam Bahadur managed to collect Rs 128 crores at the box office. Now Vicky Kaushal for the first time, reacted to the epic clash, sharing that he knew it was a ‘test match’.

During an interview with The Week Magazine, Vicky Kaushal explained, “With Sam, we always knew it was a Test match; we knew it was not the quintessential masala film that Animal was ― it had the shock value and one knew it would create waves at the box office.”

He added, “If Sam Bahadur would not click with people, it would not do well no matter when it released. People started talking about it more and more as the weeks went by. We saw that through January, Sam shows kept going on, and that gives me tremendous happiness.”

Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, promised to be a gritty, dark, and intense drama, diverging from the kind of roles Kapoor is typically associated with. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his distinctive filmmaking style, Animal’ was expected to showcase a new facet of Kapoor’s acting prowess, offering audiences a complex narrative filled with emotional depth and psychological intrigue.

On the other side, Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, was a biographical drama focusing on the life of Sam Manekshaw, India’s first Field Marshal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, renowned for her meticulous approach to true stories and biographies, the film aimed to bring to life the legendary military career of Manekshaw, highlighting his leadership during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and his significant contributions to the Indian Army.

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

