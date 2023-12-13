Vicky Kaushal Drops BTS Dance Video With Sam Bahadur Director Meghna Gulzar on Her Birthday; Watch

Vicky Kaushal’s recently released film Sam Bahadur has been loved by fans. They are showering praise on him for acting and even rooting for a national award. Vicky was seen in the role of Sam Manekshaw. Well, today the actor dropped an unseen BTS video of director Meghna Gulzar on her birthday. He is seen dancing with her and in no time it went viral.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky wrote, “Here’s a little birthday dance with you Meghna… wish I could do it in person today! Everyday on set I’d try to be the most hard working person and everyday you’d beat me and everybody else to it. Will keep trying though… Happy Happy Birthday Sweetie… may you always keep inspiring people around you to give their absolute best!!!”. In the video, we can see Vicky dressed as Sam Manekshaw and dancing with Meghna, who is little shy but somehow manages.

One of the fans wrote, “Finally made it to the movie. Awesome work. Most beautiful movie I have seen this year”. Another wrote, “Brilliant movie.”

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, Sam Bahadur also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick (as Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein (as Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub (Captain Attiqur Rahman) and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela (as Subedar Gurbaksh Singh) in key roles. It also features Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Sam’s love interest.

News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “Sam Bahadur seamlessly blends duty, patriotism, and determination which are rich fodder for any film. The scale of the meticulously structured period narrative is grand as it shuns the trappings of a Bollywood biopic. But that certainly isn’t the film’s sole strength. The brilliantly lensed biopic also draws power from lead actor Vicky Kaushal who sinks its teeth completely into the character so much so that there are many times you’d feel that you forget the actor and almost feel that late field marshal, Sam Manekshaw himself is on the big screen. Kaushal’s intense and intuitive performance presents an incredible tale of a man who loved his uniform and his army more than anything else. It is the actor’s best performance, even better than Sardar Udham…”