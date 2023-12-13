বুধবার , ১৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৮শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Vicky Kaushal Drops BTS Dance Video With Sam Bahadur Director Meghna Gulzar on Her Birthday; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১৩, ২০২৩ ৩:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
vicky meghna 2023 12 35d9ac64368e917b2ef57312a6be2acc


Last Updated: December 13, 2023, 14:27 IST

Vicky Kaushal wishes happy birthday to Meghna Gulzar

Vicky Kaushal wishes happy birthday to Meghna Gulzar

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars.

Vicky Kaushal’s recently released film Sam Bahadur has been loved by fans. They are showering praise on him for acting and even rooting for a national award. Vicky was seen in the role of Sam Manekshaw. Well, today the actor dropped an unseen BTS video of director Meghna Gulzar on her birthday. He is seen dancing with her and in no time it went viral.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky wrote, “Here’s a little birthday dance with you Meghna… wish I could do it in person today! Everyday on set I’d try to be the most hard working person and everyday you’d beat me and everybody else to it. Will keep trying though… Happy Happy Birthday Sweetie… may you always keep inspiring people around you to give their absolute best!!!”. In the video, we can see Vicky dressed as Sam Manekshaw and dancing with Meghna, who is little shy but somehow manages.

Watch the video here:

One of the fans wrote, “Finally made it to the movie. Awesome work. Most beautiful movie I have seen this year”. Another wrote, “Brilliant movie.”

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, Sam Bahadur also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick (as Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein (as Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub (Captain Attiqur Rahman) and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela (as Subedar Gurbaksh Singh) in key roles. It also features Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Sam’s love interest.

News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “Sam Bahadur seamlessly blends duty, patriotism, and determination which are rich fodder for any film. The scale of the meticulously structured period narrative is grand as it shuns the trappings of a Bollywood biopic. But that certainly isn’t the film’s sole strength. The brilliantly lensed biopic also draws power from lead actor Vicky Kaushal who sinks its teeth completely into the character so much so that there are many times you’d feel that you forget the actor and almost feel that late field marshal, Sam Manekshaw himself is on the big screen. Kaushal’s intense and intuitive performance presents an incredible tale of a man who loved his uniform and his army more than anything else. It is the actor’s best performance, even better than Sardar Udham…”

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

hijacker arrest in chittago 800x420
চট্টগ্রামে ৭ ‘ছিনতাইকারী’ গ্রেফতার
বাংলাদেশ
1702460198 photo
Pakistan name two debutants in playing XI for 1st Test against Australia | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
rice 2312121327
আরো দুই লাখ টন আমন চাল কিনবে সরকার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
vicky meghna 2023 12 35d9ac64368e917b2ef57312a6be2acc 16x9
Vicky Kaushal Drops BTS Dance Video With Sam Bahadur Director Meghna Gulzar on Her Birthday; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
star wars

Star Wars’ X-Wing Fighter Model Sold for Whopping USD 2.3M at Auction: Report

 1627904540 bjp flags

Key Battle Between BJP and Congress; AAP, SP, BSP Also in Fray

 wm saiful haq

‘খালেদা জিয়ার চিকিৎসা নিয়ে সরকার দেশকে সহিংসতার পথে ঠেলে দিচ্ছে’

 wm CTG Mayor Visits Place For BoliKhela 17 04 2022 1

লালদিঘীর পাড় গোলচত্বরে হবে বলিখেলা, প্রস্তুতি শুরু

 wm Notre Dame College Student Naim Killed in Accident 24 11 2021

ডিএসসিসি’র গাড়ির ধাক্কায় নটরডেমের শিক্ষার্থী নিহত

 fattyacids

Here’s How Omega 3 Fatty Acids Give You Protection Against These Diseases

 pm modi call for u dig app 167947351316x9

BJP Looks to Raise Election Pitch with PM Modi, HM Shah on Back-to-back Visits to Poll-bound Karnataka

 wm juboleagu21 800x416

রাজধানীতে যুবলীগের শান্তি সমাবেশ

 1529229526636 L

ঈদগাহ মাঠে ১৪৪ ধারা জারি!

 studio project 128

Why Boiled Eggs are Essential for Your Body Especially During Winters