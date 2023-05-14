রবিবার , ১৪ মে ২০২৩ | ৩১শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Sushmita Sen and More Pen Heartfelt Wishes For Their Moms

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৪, ২০২৩ ১২:৫১ অপরাহ্ণ
mothers day


Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 12:09 IST

Celebs took to their social handle and wished their mothers
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Celebs took to their social handle and wished their mothers

Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Sushmita Sen and others shared pictures with their mothers on this special day.

The world is celebrating Mother’s Day today. People are sharing pictures with their mothers on social media and gifting them also to make this day more special. Our Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Virat Kohli, Sushmita Sen, and others also posted heartfelt messages for their mothers on social media.

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture with his mother. He did not caption it but only Maa. Kajol also shared a black and white picture with mother Tanuja and wrote, “Moms are moms forever and ever. It’s a never ending job and the only thank you you get is that your children will need you forever! Not for important life changing details but just to love us the way you do. Becuase that is something you will never find anywhere or in anyone else..Thank you for loving me enough to brave society and all its norms and fighting to bring me up the way you did. You made me in every way possible…”

Sushmita Sen also shared a picture with her mother and wrote a long caption for her. Veteran actress Zeenat Aman shared a picture and wished all mothers on this special day.

Take a look at all the wishes:

vicky kaushal 1

Shilpa Shetty shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and wrote, “Blessed with the best of both worlds. Heartfelt Gratitude for every day of selfless love and unconditional blessings.”

To note, this year Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Bipasha Basu will be celebrating their first mother’s day this year. All three celebrities welcomed their first child last year in 2022.

Mother’s Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May to honor mothers and motherhood. It is a day to acknowledge and appreciate the love, sacrifice, and hard work of mothers in raising their children and supporting their families.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Mocha Hill 1 CTG
ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ পাহাড় থেকে সরানো হলো ১৫০ পরিবার
বাংলাদেশ
1684047313 photo
India lose to Chinese Taipei in Sudirman Cup opener | Badminton News
খেলাধুলা
obesity
১৭২ কেজি ওজনের বাংলাদেশি রোগীর ব্যারিয়াট্রিক সার্জারি! জটিল চিকিৎসায় সফল কলকাতা Manipal Hospitals Kolkata successfully performs Bariatric surgery on 172 kg Bangladeshi patient – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
mothers day
Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Sushmita Sen and More Pen Heartfelt Wishes For Their Moms
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm nowfel ctg

‘শিক্ষকদের জবাবদিহিতা বাজেট বাড়ানোর চেয়েও গুরুত্বপূর্ণ’

 holted 3

বিক্রেতা সংকটে ৪ কোম্পানির শেয়ার – Corporate Sangbad

 wm NDF BD

এনডিএফ বিডি’র ১৯৫-সদস্য বিশিষ্ট কার্যনির্বাহী কমিটি ঘোষণা

 Jio

এবার টিভির মাধ্যমে ভিডিও কল করতে পারবেন Jio ব্যবহারকারীরা

 cradit raing 5

৭ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad

 1

হাউস বিল্ডিং লোন ম্যানেজমেন্ট মডিউলের উদ্বোধন

 dhanteras 3

শুভ ধনতেরস ! বাড়িতে বসেই প্রিয়জনদের পাঠান শুভেচ্ছা – News18 Bangla

 wm Adalot Edit

ধর্মীয় অনুভূতিতে আঘাতের মামলায় স্কুল শিক্ষকের কারাদণ্ড

 20210626 233300

[১] আমিরাতের ভিসা ধারীরা দেশে যাওয়া আসার ক্ষেত্রে ভ্যাকসিন প্রক্রিয়া জরুরি : রাষ্ট্রদূত আবু জাফর

 images 4

আইফোন ইউজারদের জন্য অ্যাপল তৈরি করেছে ওটিপি