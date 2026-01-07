বুধবার, ০৭ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৯:৫৭ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Vicky Kaushal Names His Son After His Uri Character? Find Out | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৭ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Vicky Kaushal Names His Son After His Uri Character? Find Out | Bollywood News


Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced the arrival of their baby boy in November 2025.

Vicky Kaushal played the role of an army officer named Vihaan Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have finally revealed that they have named their baby boy ‘Vihaan’. Soon after the couple shared the announcement on Wednesday evening, netizens mentioned how Vicky has probably named his son after his Uri: The Surgical Strike character. The actor played the role of an army officer named Vihaan Shergill in the 2019 movie.

While Vicky has not yet confirmed that his Uri character is the reason behind naming his son Vihaan, the coincidence has left netizens cheering out loud.

About Uri: The Surgical Strike

Released in 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike is a gripping Indian military action film that dramatises the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film follows Major Vihaan Shergill (essayed by Vicky Kaushal) as he plans and executes a covert mission in response to a deadly terror attack. The film also stars Yami Gautam in the lead.

Vicky Kaushal was widely appreciated for his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike. His physical transformation, command over dialogue and restrained emotional moments make the character believable and inspiring.

Vicky Kaushal On Attaining Fatherhood 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced the arrival of their baby boy in November 2025. Back then, the couple took to Instagram to share the happy news with their fans and followers. “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November 2025,” they wrote.

Recently, in an interaction with GQ India, Vicky Kaushal opened up about this new phase of life. “Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I always felt that when the time came, I would be very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life,” he said.

January 07, 2026, 19:53 IST

