Vicky Kaushal Touches Asha Bhosle’s Feet, Hugs Raj Thackeray At Event Amid Chhaava Success | Watch

Last Updated: February 28, 2025, 00:56 IST

Vicky Kaushal touches Asha Bhosle’s feet. [Courtesy: Sneh Zala]

Vicky Kaushal is not only making waves at the box office with his latest hit, Chhaava, but also winning hearts with his humility. The actor, who is basking in the success of his blockbuster film, was recently spotted attending an event where his graceful gestures towards industry veterans caught the attention of many.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Vicky is seen touching the feet of legendary singer Asha Bhosle as a mark of respect. He also shared a warm hug with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. Adding to the emotional moment, actor Riteish Deshmukh greeted Vicky with an enthusiastic kiss and a tight embrace, while Sonali Bendre was also seen hugging him on stage. Vicky’s respectful demeanour and humility in the presence of his seniors won admiration from fans and colleagues alike.

One fan praised his character, saying, “He earned it❤️ Hope he remains the same.” Another commented, “A true Chhaava,” referring to both his film and his down-to-earth nature.

While Vicky continues to shine on screen, Chhaava has become the biggest film of 2025, entering the prestigious Rs 400-crore club just 14 days after its release. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film has received tremendous praise for Vicky’s compelling performance and the powerful contributions of co-stars Akshaye Khanna and Vineet Kumar. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the period drama has turned out to be a massive box office success.

As confirmed by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Chhaava has been performing exceptionally well. Taran posted on social media, saying the film benefited from the partial Maha Shivratri holiday and reported stronger numbers than its previous days. He confirmed that Chhaava entered the Rs 400-crore club on February 27, further cementing its dominance in the market.

Notably, Chhaava is only the second film from Maddock Films to achieve this milestone, with Stree 2 being the first. While Chhaava has surpassed other blockbuster films such as Dangal and Tiger Zinda Hai, whether it will surpass Stree 2’s lifetime box office collection remains to be seen.