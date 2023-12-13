বুধবার , ১৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৮শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri's Pics From Croatia Shoot Go Viral; Did Pooja Hegde Get Death Threat?

ডিসেম্বর ১৩, ২০২৩ ১১:০৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Last Updated: December 13, 2023, 22:01 IST

Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri’s spotted shooting in Croatia; Did Pooja Hegde Get Death Threat?

From Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri’s photos getting leaked online to Pooja Hegde getting death threat, check out all the important events of the day.

Triptii Dimri has become the talk of the town ever since the release of her recent movie, Animal. Her simplicity and chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is being widely appreciated by all. However, do you know that Triptii will soon be romancing Vicky Kaushal in a movie? Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri will soon be sharing the screen for a rom-com which Bandish Bandits fame director Anand Tiwari will direct. Last year, the two actors were in Croatia where they shot a romantic song for the film. Leaked photos from the song’s shoot have now resurfaced on social media.

For more info: Vicky Kaushal Lifts Animal Star Tripti Dimri In Arms During Shoot In Croatia; Romantic Pics Go VIRAL

Reports of Pooja Hegde receiving death threats made headlines on Wednesday afternoon. It all started after popular paparazzo account Viral Bhayani took to its official Instagram handle and claimed that the actress received threats following a heated argument in Dubai. The paparazzo argued that Pooja was there for a club opening but has now returned to India.

For more info: Did Pooja Hegde Get Death Threat After Heated Argument In Dubai Club? Here’s The Truth

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has yet again written a letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of Christmas and Thanksgiving. In this new letter, Sukesh congratulated Jacqueline for receiving an award recently and addressed her as “my love” or “baby”. “Baby firstly So So Happy for you, congrats on receiving the 7th DIAFA Awards for your outstanding contribution to the Entertainment Industry. You have no idea how happy I am for you my love, you truly are the greatest performer, the Indian Film Industry has. You were looking super super stunning in the “White Gown” at the Awards, Baby I am all struck all over again. You looked out of the world my Bomma,” Sukesh wrote as quoted by E-Times.

For more info: Conman Sukesh Calls Jacqueline Fernandez ‘My Sherni’ In New Letter: ‘Can’t Wait To Hold You Tight..’

A complaint was lodged by Vijay Deverakonda’s team against a YouTuber who spread rumours about the actor on his channel. The police promptly took strict measures days after the offensive video was posted, ensuring that the individual deleted the content from his channel. According to Hindustan Times, an FIR was registered following the YouTuber from Anantapur sharing unfounded rumours about Vijay Deverakonda and a female actor on his CinePolis channel.

For more info: Vijay Deverakonda Files Complaint Against YouTuber For Spreading ‘Vulgar News’, Gets Him Arrested

Suniel Shetty has opened up about how he feels when his son-in-law, cricketer KL Rahul, is subjected to nasty trolling on social media. Right after Team India lost ICC World Cup 2023 final to Australia, the Indian wicketkeeper had received online criticism for not fielding well on the day of the final match. KL was also slammed for his poor strike rate in the middle-order as he scored 66 runs off 107 deliveries against the Australian team.

For more info: Suniel Shetty BREAKS Silence On KL Rahul Being Trolled After World Cup Final: ‘It Hurts Me More…’

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More



Source link

