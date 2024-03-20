Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz And Others Character Posters From Do Aur Do Pyaar Out, Teaser To Release Tomorrow

Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz, Pratik Gandi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy will be soon seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar. The makers have released the character posters of all the lead actors today and also revealed that the teaser will be released tomorrow. The film is all set to hit the silver screen on March 29, 2024.

Taking to the Instagram handle, Applause Entertainment introduces all characters. Vidya Balan will be seen as Kavya, Ileana as Nora, Pratik as Ani and Sendhil as Vikram. Looks like the film will be interesting. The exciting piece of news has surely left all fans excited as this will be Ileana D’Cruz’s first film post her delivery. The film is directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who makes her feature debut with the film.

Take a look here:

As soon as the first look was shared, fans were quick enough to comment. Many dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Vidya Balan was last seen in a murder mystery – Neeyat. The film was directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit ‘Shakuntala Devi’, based on the life and times of the lady known as the human computer. Neeyat boasts of an enviable ensemble cast featuring Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles.

While Ileana D’Cruz has been missing from the screen for a long time. She was last seen in The Big Bull. She is currently enjoying her motherhood phase and constantly shares a lot of updates about her son. Sendhil Ramamurthy was seen in Never Have I Ever, Shor In The City, Blind Dating, Reverie among others. Pratik Gandhi is known for his performance in Scam 1992.