সোমবার , ২৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৩
Vidya Balan REVEALS People Advised Her Against Dirty Picture: ‘They Told Me It’ll Ruin My Career’

নভেম্বর ২৭, ২০২৩ ১০:১৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Vidya Balan talked about her critically-acclaimed film Dirty Picture.

Vidya Balan recently opened up about people’s reaction to her decision to take up the role of Silk Smitha in Dirty Picture.

Vidya Balan has never failed to bring the spotlight on her and has proved her calibre as an actress by meticulously portraying powerful characters from time to time. Among all her performances, her role of Silk Smitha in Dirty Picture earned her the National Film Award. However, the actress recently revealed that people deterred her from doing that film.

At one of the sessions at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, Vidya Balan recalled, “I was very excited at the prospect of getting to play Silk. But I have to tell you that the first time Milan Luthria came to me mujhe laga ki, ‘Aap ghalat darwaaze pe toh nahi aagaye (Are you sure about it)?’ Because I woudn’t believe that someone would actually offer me this role. There was this burning desire to do things that people couldn’t imagine I could do but I knew I could do. I was thrilled to bits when the film came to me. I said yes instinctively.”

She added, “There were some people who told me, ‘Are you sure? It’s going to ruin your career. It may actually spell the end of your career because you know you have been Miss Goody two shoes. I said, ‘Miss Goody two shoes ka kya matlab hai (what does that mean)? I have hardly done 5-6 films. It’s not like 30 years into films and then I’m trying something different.’ This is why I’m an actor,”

In this biographical film by Milan Luthria, Vidya Balan essayed the role of late actress Silk Smitha. The film documents her journey from entering showbiz to her subsequent death and Vidya received the highest accolades for her bold and intricate performance. The actress had reportedly gained 12kgs for the role and upon release, it was considered not only Vidya’s most stereotype breaking role ever, but also something hardly anyone had tried out before.

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

