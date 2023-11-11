শনিবার , ১১ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৬শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Vidya Balan Says South Industry More Disciplined, Authentic: ‘What is Authentically A Hindi film? We Don’t…’

vidya balannnn


Vidya Balan was last seen in Neeyat.

Actress Vidya Balan, who has in multiple Indian film industries, has said that she finds South Indian film industries to be more disciplined than Bollywood. Despite primarily working in Hindi films, Vidya has also ventured into Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. However, she has not only praised the South Indian industries but has also addressed some issues. Vidya faced setbacks, such as being labelled as bad luck after a Malayalam film she was set to debut in got shelved. The actress also openly discussed facing casting couch during discussions for a Tamil-language movie.

During a conversation on the How I Masaba podcast with designer-actor Masaba Gupta, Vidya mentioned that her South Indian upbringing plays a role in keeping her grounded. When discussing her experiences in South Indian industries, she said that she feels they are definitely more disciplined about their work. “I feel that they are far more disciplined about their work, that’s for sure. Though I will say that in the kind of films that I do, there’s a lot of discipline, because we can’t afford not to be. They’re made on smaller budgets; they’re medium-sized films, and therefore, there is a certain rigour with which you work. I’ve never been on a mega film in Hindi, so I don’t know how it works, but there is a… So many things aren’t working, and we are asking ourselves questions, but I think it’s about being authentic. They are being authentic to who they are. What is authentically a Hindi film? Do we know that anymore,” she said.

When asked about staying grounded, Vidya mentioned that it’s influenced by her family and being South Indian. “It’s my family, of course, but it’s also being a South Indian. I’ve met a lot of South Indian actors also, who I feel treat it as a job. It’s great that you’re doing this, it’s great that you’re shining, and we’re proud of you, but it’s a job. And when your job is done, you come back home, and at home, you’re Vidya, you’re a daughter, an aunt, a wife, whatever it is. I’ve always had that grounding.,” she added.

Vidya was last seen in the murder mystery Neeyat.

