Vignesh Shivan And Nayanthara Celebrate Their Twins’ First Birthday In Malaysia

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are brimming with happiness as their twins— Uyir RudroNeel and Ulag Daiwik turned 1 on September 26. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara embarked on a special trip to Malaysia to celebrate their sons’ birthday. Both shared heartwarming pictures of their little ones on their respective social media pages. The boys were seen dressed in adorable matching outfits and smiling at the camera. Vignesh also penned a heartfelt note, expressing his deep love for the children and reflecting on the profound impact they’ve had on his life.

“En Mugam Konda .. En Uyir…En Gunam Konda … En Ulag…(Waited for a long time to post these lines and our pics together my lovely boys),” Vignesh wrote. He added, “Appa and Amma love U2 beyond what words could explain ! Beyond anything and everything in this life ! Thank You 2 for coming into our lives and making it soo happy ! U have brought in all the positivity and blessings , this 1 full year has been filled with moments to cherish for a lifetime ! Love you 2 ! You are our world & our blessed life.”

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans quickly flooded the comment section with their heartfelt wishes. One of them wrote, “One kid like Amma and another kiddo like Appa.” Another one said, “God Bless. How beautiful are the boys and this family.”

In a previous Instagram post, Vignesh Shivan mentioned, “Wanted to celebrate Ur first birthday near these Tall powerful Towers who are twins jus like U2 thanking God for making it happen sooo nicely ! Blessed as always.” The family of four stood before the towering structure, with the twins perched on their parents’ shoulders.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan went to Malaysia to introduce their skincare line, 9 SKIN. For the business initiative, they have partnered with Singaporean entrepreneur Daisy Morgan.

Meanwhile, the actress was recently seen in Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was a box-office hit. Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, directed Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in 2022.