বুধবার , ২৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১২ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Vignesh Shivan And Nayanthara Celebrate Their Twins’ First Birthday In Malaysia

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৭, ২০২৩ ১২:৫৭ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 100 2023 09 201b53f2cc9f9bc4949af0baf5eaec69


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: September 27, 2023, 12:16 IST

Uyir and Ulag turned one on September 26. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Uyir and Ulag turned one on September 26. (Image Credits: Instagram)

“Appa and Amma love you beyond what words could explain,” Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara wrote in a heartfelt birthday note.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are brimming with happiness as their twins— Uyir RudroNeel and Ulag Daiwik turned 1 on September 26. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara embarked on a special trip to Malaysia to celebrate their sons’ birthday. Both shared heartwarming pictures of their little ones on their respective social media pages. The boys were seen dressed in adorable matching outfits and smiling at the camera. Vignesh also penned a heartfelt note, expressing his deep love for the children and reflecting on the profound impact they’ve had on his life.

“En Mugam Konda .. En Uyir…En Gunam Konda … En Ulag…(Waited for a long time to post these lines and our pics together my lovely boys),” Vignesh wrote. He added, “Appa and Amma love U2 beyond what words could explain ! Beyond anything and everything in this life ! Thank You 2 for coming into our lives and making it soo happy ! U have brought in all the positivity and blessings , this 1 full year has been filled with moments to cherish for a lifetime ! Love you 2 ! You are our world & our blessed life.”

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans quickly flooded the comment section with their heartfelt wishes. One of them wrote, “One kid like Amma and another kiddo like Appa.” Another one said, “God Bless. How beautiful are the boys and this family.”

In a previous Instagram post, Vignesh Shivan mentioned, “Wanted to celebrate Ur first birthday near these Tall powerful Towers who are twins jus like U2 thanking God for making it happen sooo nicely ! Blessed as always.” The family of four stood before the towering structure, with the twins perched on their parents’ shoulders.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan went to Malaysia to introduce their skincare line, 9 SKIN. For the business initiative, they have partnered with Singaporean entrepreneur Daisy Morgan.

Meanwhile, the actress was recently seen in Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was a box-office hit. Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, directed Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in 2022.

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CHITAGAONNEWS 3
বিদ্যালয়ের জানালার গ্রিল কেটে চুরি, গ্রেফতার ২
বাংলাদেশ
1695798002 photo
‘Faker is our Jordan’: Asian Games raising a toast to the incredibly popular Esports | Asian Games 2023 News
খেলাধুলা
Sneezing
হাঁচি দেওয়ার সময় আটকালে কী হতে পারে জানেন? শুনলে আপনারও মাথা ঘুরে যাবে – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 100 2023 09 201b53f2cc9f9bc4949af0baf5eaec69
Vignesh Shivan And Nayanthara Celebrate Their Twins’ First Birthday In Malaysia
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Women Health Disease

মহিলাদের শরীরে নীরব ঘাতক এই রোগ! উপসর্গ না থাকলে বুঝবেন কীভাবে? জেনে নিন Women Health Diseases know the symptoms and precautions about these diseases – News18 Bangla

 wm Facebook And Mark Zuckerberg Photo 20 10 2021

১ সপ্তাহের মধ্যে বদলে যাবে ফেসবুকের নাম!

 wm Madrasa t

বছরের পর বছর অনুপস্থিত থাকলেও নিয়মিত বেতন তোলেন মাদরাসা শিক্ষক

 1685490299 photo

Josh Tongue to make England debut in Ireland Test | Cricket News

 vicky kaushal katrina wedding tomorrow

First Time When The Duo Spoke About Their Fondness for Each Other on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan

 wm BNP Meeting Photo 19 06 2022

সাংগঠনিক কাজ রেখে বন্যার্তদের পাশে দাঁড়ানোর সিদ্ধান্ত বিএনপির

 wm nusrat ghani1

মুসলিম হওয়ায় মন্ত্রিত্ব হারাতে হয়েছিল— অভিযোগ ব্রিটিশ এমপির

 New Project 13 16

ঝকঝকে দাঁত থেকে নজর লাগার মুশকিল আসান, এভাবে কোনওদিন হলুদ ব্যবহার করেছেন

 1613901944 69465662 471550590099073 2449050038157391199 n 2

Grateful to Get the Opportunity to Choose Contrasting Roles, Says Rakul Preet Singh

 Noakhali Subarnachar Accident Pic 17.06

নোয়াখালীর সুবর্ণচরে পিকআপ চাপায় এক শিশু নিহত