শুক্রবার , ৮ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২৪শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Vignesh Shivan Applauds Wife Nayanthara On Women’s Day, ‘My Loving…’

Vignesh Shivan dedicates Women's Day to Nayanthara

Nayanthara received the sweetest Women’s Day wish from hubby Vignesh. The couple tied the knot on June 9, 2022.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara often dish out major couple goals. They are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and their adorable display of affection for each other on social media, often wins the internet. Having said that, on Women’s Day, Nayanthara received the most adorable wish from her hubby with a heartfelt note.

Sharing a bundle of photos of the actress, he wrote, “Vayasaaga Vayasaaaga merugerikondeyyy irukkum rendaaey vishayam ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy Women’s Day @nayanthara ❤️❤️ my azhagiya favourite loving thanga woman ❤️❤️ !” The quote loosely translates too, “Growing older and older are the two things ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy Women’s Day @nayanthara ❤️❤️ my beautiful favourite loving golden woman ❤️❤️ !”

Have a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Nayanthara recently sparked rumours of trouble in marriage after fans noticed she unfollowed Vignesh on Instagram. While she quickly buried the speculations by following him back, she grabbed eyeballs on Thursday when she shared a cryptic note in which she said she was lost. After fans expressed their concern for the couple, Nayanthara assured all is good by sharing a picture with Vignesh and their children. She put an end to divorce rumours by sharing a happy family photo featuring husband Vignesh Shivan.

The family was seen boarded a flight. They were headed to a family trip to Jeddah. In the photo, Nayanthara was seen holding on to one of their sons while smiling wide for the camera. Vignesh was seen holding on to their other son and posing for the camera. She shared the photo with the caption, “Travelling with my boys after soooo long.”

Vignesh also shared photos from their trip. The director hinted that he and Nayanthara were going to be a part of the upcoming F1 race in Jeddah.

While rumours went wild hinting that there might be trouble in paradise, an insider close to the couple revealed that Nayanthara and Vignesh are “going strong” and are “cherishing every moment” with their twin children. “Contrary to the reports, the couple is not going through a tough time. Instead, they are going strong, and enjoying as well as cherishing every moment spent with their kids — Uyir and Ulagam, who have brought them closer in so many ways,” a source cited by Hindustan Times claimed.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9, 2022. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, outside of Chennai. Several stars including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi attended their wedding.

The couple welcomed their twin sons via surrogacy in October 2022.

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories



Source link

