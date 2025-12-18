Vijay Changed His Plane Mid-Campaign, Here’s The Per-Day Cost Of His Private Jet To Coimbatore

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, who has recently intensified his political outreach following the Karur incident, has once again drawn attention, for the aircraft he used to travel to western Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Vetrikazhagam (TVK) founder reportedly switched the private jet he usually hires, prompting curiosity over the cost and category of the aircraft used for the journey. (News18 Tamil)

Vijay has wrapped up filming for Jananayakan, directed by H Vinoth, and is currently on an extensive statewide tour as part of groundwork for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Over the past few weeks, the actor has been travelling frequently to interior districts, balancing political engagements with logistical efficiency. During his recent campaign tours covering Trichy, Ariyalur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Namakkal and Karur, Vijay travelled from Chennai aboard small private aircraft. The same mode of transport was also used earlier this year on May 1, when he flew to Kodaikanal for the Jananayakan shoot. (News18 Tamil)

Observers noted that during the initial leg of the campaign in Trichy, Vijay flew in a brown-and-white private jet, while subsequent tours to Thiruvarur and Namakkal saw him travelling in a blue-and-white aircraft. Aviation records indicate that these journeys were made aboard a VT-PCR registered Gulfstream G-series aircraft. The Gulfstream model in question is estimated to be valued at around Rs 8 crore. However, sources clarify that Vijay does not own the aircraft and has been chartering it on a rental basis for campaign-related travel. (News18 Tamil)

On Wednesday, Vijay followed his usual route, flying from Chennai to Coimbatore to attend a public meeting scheduled in Erode, before continuing the final leg of the journey by road. What stood out, however, was a change in aircraft. Instead of the VT-PCR Gulfstream G200 he had been using so far, Vijay travelled this time in a VT-RFX registered aircraft. (News18 Tamil)

While details regarding the ownership of the VT-RFX aircraft remain unclear, charter pricing information for this category of private planes is publicly available. Aviation data suggests that VT-RFX aircraft are available in three variants, classified based on weight and passenger capacity. (News18 Tamil)

The entry-level category, turboprop aircraft, is typically rented at rates ranging between Rs 1 – Rs 3.5 lakh per flying hour. Charges increase substantially for higher variants, with heavy jet models commanding fees of up to Rs 13.5 lakh per hour. (News18 Tamil)