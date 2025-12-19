Vijay Deverakonda And Keerthy Suresh’s Next SVC59 Title Glimpse To Release On THIS Date | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: December 19, 2025, 09:34 IST

Vijay Deverakonda And Keerthy Suresh’s Next SVC59 Title Glimpse To Release On THIS Date

Fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh are celebrating as the makers of their much-anticipated film SVC59 have officially announced the release date of the title glimpse. The exciting update has instantly sent social media into a frenzy. The title glimpse will be out on December 22. The announcement of the film was made in October this year.

Taking to their official Instagram, Sri Venkateswara Creations shared a video featuring Vijay Deverakonda in an intense avatar. “Before the title. Before the announcement. A Director’s Note. Because this man needed to be understood…before he was “NAMED” #SVC59 Title Glimpse on DEC 22nd | 7:29 PM,” the announcement post read. While the makers have kept plot details tightly under wraps, the glimpse is expected to offer a sneak peek into Vijay Deverakonda’s character and the world the film is set in. Fans also reacted with fire emojis.

Vijay Deverakonda And Keerthy Suresh Unite

In October, the actor officially announced his new film with an auspicious pooja ceremony, confirming that National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will play the female lead. The makers took to social media to share the announcement along with a series of pictures from the launch event. Their post read, “A Wild Beginning… LOVE – RAGE – BLOOD. The most anticipated Vijay Deverakonda x Ravi Kiran Kola’s #SVC59 has begun today with an auspicious pooja ceremony. #VDKolaMassThaandavam Begins.”

While the working title of the film is SVC59, producer Dil Raju has confirmed that the official title is Rowdy Janardhan. The project will be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and promises to be a high-voltage action drama with strong emotional undertones — a genre Vijay has often excelled in.

hooting Schedule and Release Expectations

According to reports, Rowdy Janardhan is set to go on floors on October 16, 2025, in Mumbai. The film marks Vijay’s first release after his wedding to actress Rashmika Mandanna, making it one of his most anticipated projects yet.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Relationship

Vijay Deverakonda has been in the headlines following reports of his engagement to long-time girlfriend and frequent co-star Rashmika Mandanna. While both have maintained a dignified silence, sources close to the couple and Vijay’s team have confirmed the news. The two were recently spotted wearing matching rings, further fueling speculation.

If reports are to be believed, Vijay and Rashmika will tie the knot in February 2026, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

What’s Next for Vijay

Following Rowdy Janardhan, Vijay also has a tentatively titled project, VD14, in the works with Rahul Sankrityan, the filmmaker behind Shyam Singha Roy. With his upcoming lineup blending action, emotion, and mass appeal, Vijay Deverakonda seems ready to return to the big screen with renewed energy — and possibly a brand-new chapter in both his career and personal life.

First Published: December 19, 2025, 09:34 IST

