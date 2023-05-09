মঙ্গলবার , ৯ মে ২০২৩ | ২৬শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Vijay Deverakonda Is Head Over Heels for Samantha Ruth Prabhu

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৯, ২০২৩ ১২:৩৬ অপরাহ্ণ
vijay deverakonda samantha ruth prabhu


Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi song Na Roja Nuvve.
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi song Na Roja Nuvve.

On Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday, the team of Kushi dropped the film’s first song, Na Roja Nuvve. The music video also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Na Roja Nuvve, the first song from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film Kushi, is out and it has packed in on the romantic feels. Starring the on-screen couple and set in Kashmir, the love song shows Vijay’s character in love with Samantha’s reserved character. The song has been released in other languages, including Tamil and Hindi, on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday.

The music video features a montage of scenes the team has shot in Kashmir. Samantha is seen wearing a burqa, hinting that she is playing a role of a Muslim girl in the valley and holding a shy aura. Meanwhile, Vijay’s character doesn’t shy away from trying his best to woo her. From offering her car rides to taking a boat ride on the Dal Lake and even offering to have tea with her, the lover boy finds any reason to spend time with her.

Besides stills and scenes from Kushi, the song also features fun behind-the-scenes moments of the cast and crew, making it a very personal music video. The song has been composed and sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab and written by Shiva Nirvana.

Watch it below:

Kushi marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. They were previously seen together in Mahanati (2018) which was a massive hit.

On Tuesday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was among the first few stars to have wished Vijay Deverakonda for his birthday. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and joined his fandom to unveil the common display picture made especially for his birthday. The actress also penned a moving note for him.

“Happy to release the Birthday CDP of my good friend and one of my most favourite costars #VijayDeverakonda Wishing and praying for your success because you truly deserve the best of everything,” she wrote. In the poster she shared Vijay was seen seated like a king on a chair, suited up in black.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

