সোমবার , ৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৯শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Vijay Raghavendra Shares Pics With Kids, Says ‘Only Those Who’ve Tasted This Joy, Know’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৪, ২০২৩ ২:৩৫ অপরাহ্ণ
image 1200x900 2023 12 04t003112.621 2023 12 86289657b6919bd0e8dc2a01e9b9353d


Vijay Raghavendra lost his wife in August.

Vijay Raghavendra lost his wife in August.

Raghavendra’s son looks dapper posing with his dad in the first selfie, while the second selfie shows the actor embracing his adorable daughter.

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra, who recently dealt with the loss of his wife Spandana, has shared heart warming photo on his Instagram handle with his children. The post shows the actor, his son and daughter smiling sweetly at the camera.

Vijay Raghavendra’s photo shared is a collage of two selfies, one with his son and the other with his daughter. His son looks dapper posing with his dad in the first selfie, while the second selfie shows the actor giving his adorable daughter an embrace, as she has her little hands around his face. All three had their best smiles for the camera. The caption on the post reads, “A kiss on the arm…A kiss in the arm…only those who have tasted this joy, know.”

The fans are showing love to the post in the replies. A fan wrote, “So cute sir.” Another fan wrote, “Shourya is growing taller and taller.” A third fan wrote, “Always be happy sir, many hearts are wishing you to see happy.” Netizens have flooded the comments with heart and heart-eye emoticons to express their love and support.

Back in August, news broke that Vijay’s wife Spandana Raghavendra has passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Bangkok, Thailand. She was cremated in Bengaluru at the Harishchandra Ghat. They tied the knot on August 26, 2007, and have two children, a son Shourya and a daughter Anaira.

Talking to the media, Vijay talked about his unfortunate experience. He said that he is able to act fine in front of others, but in front of his son he cannot do the same, as he is the reminder of his late wife. He also spoke about the changes and challenges he has to face after his wife’s demise, saying he wished no one has to go through such a painful experience.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter



Source link

