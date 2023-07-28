শুক্রবার , ২৮ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ১৩ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Vijay Sethupathi Attends Kaliyamma Temple Festival In Viduthalai Co-star Soori’s Village

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২৮, ২০২৩ ৪:৫২ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 07 28t161417.274


Viduthalai Part 1, starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi as the main leads garnered a tremendous response.

Viduthalai Part 1, starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi as the main leads garnered a tremendous response.

The news of Vijay Sethupathi’s visit spread, and excited villagers gathered there.

The Aadi month celebration took place at Rajakur village’s Kaliyamman temple, which holds significance as the birthplace of actor Soori. Minister Murthy graced the occasion as the esteemed guest, seeking blessings from Sami during the darshan, and later sharing a meal with the attendees.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi visited Rajakur village to be part of the festival and sought blessings from Sami at the temple. Following that, he made his way to Soori’s house. The news of his visit spread, and excited villagers gathered there, cheering and taking pictures with him as he arrived.

According to a recent interview, Soori expressed the strong connection he has with Vijay Sethupathi. He joyfully acknowledged the opportunity to work alongside such a skilled actor. Soori mentioned that both he and Vijay started their careers in the film industry simultaneously. He also fondly reminisced about the time when Vijay Sethupathi lent his voice for a scene in the movie Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu.

Soori, in the same interview, reportedly mentioned that Vijay Sethupathi advised him not to limit himself to just being a comedian but to explore various roles as an actor. Additionally, he expressed gratitude towards Vetrimaaran for selecting him for the lead role in a project, and Vijay Sethupathi was appreciative of this decision.

Viduthalai Part 1, starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi as the main leads garnered a tremendous response, and the director has now resumed the work on Viduthalai Part 2. The shooting for the sequel is taking place in the forest area of Dindigul district, with Soori and Bhavani Sre already filming their parts. Unlike the prequel that highlighted Soori’s character, the sequel will put more emphasis on Vijay Sethupathi’s character, and he will soon commence shooting for Viduthalai Part 2.

Director Vetri Maaran has made a significant casting choice for the film and reportedly signed Manju Warrier to be Vijay Sethupathi’s co-star in Viduthalai Part 2. The renowned Malayalam actress, who previously made her Tamil debut in Vetri Maaran’s Asuran, has agreed to collaborate with the director once again. This upcoming film will mark her fourth venture in Tamil cinema after Asuran, Thunivu, and Mr X. The official announcement regarding Manju Warrier’s involvement in the sequel. Fans are eagerly anticipating this continuation of the story.

