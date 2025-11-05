Vijay Sethupathi Thanks Phoenix Team For Launching Son Surya: ‘This Is A Dream Come True’ | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: November 05, 2025, 09:01 IST

Vijay Sethupathi praises son Surya’s debut film Phoenix, thanks director Anal Arasu and producer Rajalakshmi, calling it a blend of action and emotion.

Vijay Sethupathi’s son, Suriya, is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming film Phoenix.

Vijay Sethupathi, one of Tamil cinema’s most respected actors, shared his heartfelt appreciation for the team behind Phoenix, the film that marks his son Surya’s debut. At the pre-release event, Sethupathi spoke fondly about how the opportunity came about and expressed his gratitude to director Anal Arasu and producer Rajalakshmi for launching his son in the industry.

Recalling how the collaboration began, Sethupathi revealed that he first met Anal Arasu during the shooting of Jawan, in which he starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. “I met Anal Arasu Master during Jawan. Then he told me this story and said, ‘Let my son act in it.’ I said, ‘You and he talk.’ Then nothing took me in. When I saw the film, I was very happy. This is a great start for my son,” he shared.

The actor went on to thank the director and producer for giving Surya his first break. “Surya had a desire to do action films since he was a child. He loves mass cinema. He would always tell me, ‘Dad, you should do more mass films!’ My thanks to Anal Arasu Master and producer Rajalakshmi Madam for making this dream come true,” Sethupathi said.

Sharing his thoughts on the film, the Vikram Vedha star described Phoenix as a balanced entertainer that connects emotionally with audiences. “Phoenix is a beautiful combination of action and emotion. If emotion is expressed in any language, people will celebrate it,” he noted.

Sethupathi also mentioned that he is part of filmmaker Puri Jagannath’s upcoming project and added humorously that he hopes to learn Telugu by the end of the shoot.

At the Phoenix audio launch in June this year, Vijay Sethupathi shared an emotional moment watching his son Surya step into the limelight with his debut film. Vijay Sethupathi had said, “It felt just like the day I dropped him off at school for the first time.” Vijay reflected on the pride and nervousness that came with the moment. He thanked Anl Arasu master, for spotting Surya during the Jawaan shoot and believing he could lead an action film.

“Surya has always loved mass action films. When he liked the script, I told him to decide for himself. I just asked once if he was enjoying it, he said yes, and that was enough for me,” he added.

Directed by Anal Arasu, Phoenix features Surya Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role and promises to deliver a mix of high-octane stunts and heartfelt moments. The film is set to release in theatres on November 7.

First Published: November 05, 2025, 09:01 IST