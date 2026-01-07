Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Gets Postponed In India Amid Censor Row, January 9 Release Cancelled | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: January 07, 2026, 23:18 IST

Vijay’s Rs 500-crore film Jana Nayagan has been postponed in India amid certification issues, days before its planned January 9 release.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan clocks Rs 15 crore in advance sales globally. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The much-anticipated theatrical release of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has been officially postponed in India, just two days before it was scheduled to hit cinemas on January 9. The announcement was confirmed by the film’s production banner, KVN Productions, bringing a sudden halt to the rollout of one of the most talked-about films of the year.

Taking to X to share the update, the makers wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control.”

The statement further read, “We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team.”

Certification Row Forces Delay

The postponement comes amid an ongoing standoff over the film’s certification. On Wednesday, the Madras High Court reserved its order on the release of Jana Nayagan and directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to constitute a fresh committee to re-examine the film.

The producers had approached the court after the movie failed to receive its censor certificate despite being submitted more than a month ago. According to reports, the CBFC had earlier suggested certain cuts and muted dialogues on December 19, but certification remains pending.

With the clearance still awaited, the India release plan has now been pushed indefinitely, leaving fans anxiously waiting for further clarity from both the makers and the authorities.

Overseas Release Also Put on Hold

The ripple effect of the delay has been felt overseas as well. Distributors across key international markets including the UK, North America, Canada, and Malaysia have confirmed that Jana Nayagan will not release as originally scheduled.

The certification hurdle has effectively stalled the film’s entire multilingual rollout. Since CBFC approval for the Tamil version is mandatory before the dubbed Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions can be certified, the delay has disrupted the global release strategy.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain. The film has been heavily marketed as Vijay’s final cinematic outing before his full-time foray into politics, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.

With its reported Rs 500-crore scale and massive fan expectations, Jana Nayagan now awaits a resolution to its certification issues and an official announcement of a new release date.

