Vikramaditya Motwane Warns India’s OTT Industry Is At A ‘Dangerous Inflexion Point’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 18, 2025, 19:23 IST

Vikramaditya Motwane shares his thoughts on the current state of OTT in India and evolving audience preferences.

His last work was the famous series Black Warrant. (Photo Credit: X)

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has voiced serious concerns about the current state of India’s OTT ecosystem, describing it as being at a “dangerous inflexion point.”

According to the acclaimed director, the rapid growth of streaming platforms is now threatened by an overdependence on formulas, algorithms and data-driven decisions that could dilute creative ambition. Motwane believes that unless creators are given genuine freedom again, the medium risks losing the very spark that once made it revolutionary.

Motwane on OTT’s Biggest Challenge

Speaking about what he sees as the biggest challenge facing OTT platforms today during the OTT Roundtable interview, Motwane was forthright in his views. “Let writers free,” he stated plainly, emphasising that India has an abundance of exceptional storytellers. He further noted that despite the wealth of talent, creators are increasingly being constrained by rigid and formula-driven frameworks.

According to Motwane, the industry appears to be pulling back creatively just when it should be encouraging bold storytelling. He noted that excessive reliance on data and trends is slowly replacing instinct and originality.

Black Warrant: Choosing People Over Plot Twists

Speaking about his series Black Warrant, Motwane explained that the show consciously steered away from spectacle-heavy narratives. “At its heart, it’s a workplace drama — it just happens to be set in a jail. We wanted viewers to care about people, not plot twists,” he said.

Rather than focusing on shocking moments or dramatic gimmicks, the filmmaker shared that the intent was to create emotionally grounded characters whose daily struggles felt authentic. This, he believes, is the kind of storytelling OTT should continue to champion.

From Creative Freedom to Creative Caution

Motwane reflected on the early days of streaming platforms in India, calling them a period of unmatched freedom. Back then, creators were finally able to explore themes and formats that mainstream cinema often avoided. “We pushed boundaries because we were denied that space in cinema for so long,” he recalled.

However, he expressed concern that the industry is now growing cautious at a time when experimentation should be expanding. According to him, scaling back creative risks now could stall the evolution of OTT storytelling.

Pushing the Edges: Lessons From The Ba*ds of Bollywood**

Emphasising the need for experimentation, Motwane questioned why platforms aren’t pushing boundaries further. “Why haven’t we pushed towards the edges more? Shows like Ba***ds of Bollywood prove audiences are ready,” he said, pointing to bold content as proof that viewers are open to unconventional narratives.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which began streaming on Netflix on September 18, has become a standout example. Directed by Aryan Khan in his directorial debut, the series recently earned the title of IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Series of 2025.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Cast, Cameos and Storyline

The series features a strong ensemble cast including Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Anya Singh and Sahher Bambba, along with several star-studded cameo appearances. The show follows the journey of a charming outsider, played by Lakshya, as he navigates the glamour, politics and challenges of the Bollywood industry.

Just Too Filmy OTT Roundtable: Industry Voices Unite

Motwane shared these insights during the Just Too Filmy Best of OTT roundtable, which brought together prominent voices from across the industry. The panel featured Sameer Nair, Rasika Duggal, Kajol, Abhishek Banerjee, Bilal Siddiqui and Nagesh Kukunoor, offering a wide-ranging discussion on the future of streaming in India.

First Published: December 18, 2025, 19:23 IST

