শুক্রবার , ২৯ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৪ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Vikrant Massey And Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Highly Anticipated ’12th Fail’ To Release On 3rd October

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৯, ২০২৩ ৯:০৬ অপরাহ্ণ
vikrant massey 2 2023 09 deb8285d79c5c61cc0bb74e6e8784491


Last Updated: September 29, 2023, 20:02 IST

Vikrant Massey will soon be seen in 12th Fail.

Vikrant Massey will soon be seen in 12th Fail.

Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail will be releasing on October 27.

The highly anticipated trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ’12th Fail’ is to be released on the 3rd of October. Adapted from Anurag Pathak’s bestseller, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ’12th Fail’ delves into the paths tread by IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The movie draws inspiration from countless real-life tales of aspirants challenging the formidable UPSC exam. It authentically captures their journey, filmed in real-life locations alongside actual students, offering a poignant portrayal of UPSC candidates, their unwavering resolve, moral values, and the enduring bonds they forge.

The film trailer was attached with the theatrical screenings of two films, ‘The Vaccine War’ directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, and ‘Fukrey 3’ by Excel Entertainment, which was released yesterday, i.e. on 28th September. The trailer is consequently playing in theatres as these two films are premiering! This move will for sure set to create a significant cinematic buzz and elevate the anticipation surrounding the film.

While the trailer is set to drop on October 3rd, the actual release of “12th Fail” is scheduled for October 27th. This gives fans ample time to savor the anticipation and build excitement for what promises to be an engaging and memorable cinematic experience.

12th Fail, featuring Vikrant Massey in a prominent role is directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and distributed by Zee Studios. The film is scheduled for release on October 27, 2023. With the trailer just around the corner, anticipation is building as audiences look forward to discovering more about this compelling narrative inspired by real-life events.

