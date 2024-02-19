সোমবার , ১৯ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৬ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Vikrant Massey Praises Farhan Akhtar, Recalls Working With Him in Dil Dhadakne Do: ‘He Never Carried…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৯, ২০২৪ ৭:১২ অপরাহ্ণ
vikrant farhan 2024 02 4b039c3dc48d1bba4443cf9121a369e4


Last Updated: February 19, 2024, 18:35 IST

Vikrant Massey talks about Farhan Akhtar's work ethics

Vikrant Massey talks about Farhan Akhtar’s work ethics

Vikrant Massey is now set to appear in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and an untitled web series produced by Rajkumar Hirani.

Vikrant Massey’s recently released film 12th Fail has become the talk of the town. He has surely won everyone with his performance. The actor has surely created a special place in audiences’ hearts. Well, in a recent interview, he has opened up about many things. Vikrant praised Farhan Akhtar for his work ethic and also recalled working with him in Dil Dhadakne Do.

In a conversation with Unfiltered by Samdish, “I would like to take an example of Farhan Akhtar. I am really inspired by him. What does he not have in life? He is the son of Javed Akhtar. On Dil Dhadakne Do set, he was acting, he was also the producer, his sister Zoya Akhtar was making the film, but when he would come for rehearsals, he never carried the script in his hand. He remembered all his lines and lines of other people. If a person like Farhan Akhtar can do his homework then you should be ashamed.”

In the same conversation, Vikrant disclosed about a film that not many knew. He revealed that they almost worked together in a movie. “So, Vishal sir (Vishal Bhardwaj) was making a film named Sapna Didi. In that, Deepika (Padukone) and Irrfan Saab were there and I had a peripheral part so I was cast for it. So, Deepika and I were giving looks tests and he was playing the protagonist. And we were supposed to meet the next day but by the time I woke up and opened my eyes, the news of his cancer was already out. Everything stopped,” the actor said.

Talking about 12th Fail, the film narrates the life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma. Overcoming severe poverty, Sharma went on to achieve the rank of Indian Police Service officer. The film sheds light on his journey, highlighting the pivotal role played by his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, in his success.

Vikrant Massey is now set to appear in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and an untitled web series produced by Rajkumar Hirani. On the personal front, after two years of blissful marriage, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have become doting parents to a son. They welcomed their first child on February 7 this year.

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1708350547 b1ee7e11 4e92 412e a631 00306f86a2fa
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | ‘By Time I.N.D.I.A Will Finalize Seat Sharing Elections Will Be Over’ |
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240219 WA0019
টাঙ্গাইলের এলেঙ্গায় বিদ্যুৎপৃষ্ট হয়ে রঙ মিস্ত্রির মৃত্যু
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
২৫ মিনিটে ফুড ডেলিভারি দিবে কিউকমের কিউফুড
২৫ মিনিটে ফুড ডেলিভারি দিবে কিউকমের কিউফুড
ই-কমার্স
1708348513 photo
End of an Era: Five domestic stalwarts bid adieu to illustrious Ranji careers |
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
60

জামায়াতে নিবন্ধন ইস্যুতে আপিল শুনানি ১০ আগস্ট – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20221228 WA0016

নাগরপুরের ভুট্টা চাষে আগ্রহ বেড়েছে কৃষকের

 china3

চীনের কঠোর পদক্ষেপে বিশ্বজুড়ে শিল্পধাতুর দর কমেছে

 wm CTG Awami League JuboLeague Program Photo 19 10 2021 2

চট্টগ্রামে শান্তি মিছিল, সম্প্রীতির ডাক আ.লীগ-যুবলীগের

 wm CTGNEWS 5

চট্টগ্রামে ১ বছরের মধ্যে হবে ১৯১টি খেলার মাঠ: ডিসি

 wm Mp wall Edit

এমপি’র বাড়ির প্রাচীর ভেঙে দেওয়ার অভিযোগ ডিএসসিসির বিরুদ্ধে

 received 3312915412290742

সিএমপি ও কমিউনিটি পুলিশিং
চট্টগ্রাম মহানগরের উদ্যোগে খাদ্য সামগ্রী বিতরণ

 wm CTG

ছিন্নমূলের পাহাড়ে র‌্যাব-সন্ত্রাসী গুলি বিনিময়, গ্রেফতার ৫

 hamid fabrics 1

হামিদ ফেব্রিকসের লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 anti corruption day 1

International Anti-Corruption Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance