Vikrant Massey Praises Farhan Akhtar, Recalls Working With Him in Dil Dhadakne Do: ‘He Never Carried…’

Vikrant Massey’s recently released film 12th Fail has become the talk of the town. He has surely won everyone with his performance. The actor has surely created a special place in audiences’ hearts. Well, in a recent interview, he has opened up about many things. Vikrant praised Farhan Akhtar for his work ethic and also recalled working with him in Dil Dhadakne Do.

In a conversation with Unfiltered by Samdish, “I would like to take an example of Farhan Akhtar. I am really inspired by him. What does he not have in life? He is the son of Javed Akhtar. On Dil Dhadakne Do set, he was acting, he was also the producer, his sister Zoya Akhtar was making the film, but when he would come for rehearsals, he never carried the script in his hand. He remembered all his lines and lines of other people. If a person like Farhan Akhtar can do his homework then you should be ashamed.”

In the same conversation, Vikrant disclosed about a film that not many knew. He revealed that they almost worked together in a movie. “So, Vishal sir (Vishal Bhardwaj) was making a film named Sapna Didi. In that, Deepika (Padukone) and Irrfan Saab were there and I had a peripheral part so I was cast for it. So, Deepika and I were giving looks tests and he was playing the protagonist. And we were supposed to meet the next day but by the time I woke up and opened my eyes, the news of his cancer was already out. Everything stopped,” the actor said.

Talking about 12th Fail, the film narrates the life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma. Overcoming severe poverty, Sharma went on to achieve the rank of Indian Police Service officer. The film sheds light on his journey, highlighting the pivotal role played by his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, in his success.

Vikrant Massey is now set to appear in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and an untitled web series produced by Rajkumar Hirani. On the personal front, after two years of blissful marriage, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have become doting parents to a son. They welcomed their first child on February 7 this year.