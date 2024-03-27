Vin Diesel Shares Unseen Pic With Deepika Padukone, Asks Fans Interesting Question: ‘Who Would Play…’

Hollywood star Vin Diesel, who is best known for playing Dominic Toretto in popular action film franchise Fast and Furious, took his Indian fans by surprise as he shared an unseen photo with his XXX: Return of Xander Cage co-star Deepika Padukone on Tuesday night. The photo also featured director DJ Caruso, who had come to India along with Vin for the promotions of XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017.

In the photo, Vin can be seen helping Deepika with her coat as DJ gets down from an auto rickshaw. Sharing the throwback photo, Vin revealed that DJ recently sent him a new script which made her eldest daughter “emotional”.

“When I think about the amount of directors that have wanted to work with me more than once I am always just humbled,” Vin began his post. “This is a pic of when I went to India as I promised Deepika I would, with the director at the time, DJ Caruso… While we are currently juggling the oder of the productions, my oldest daughter read the script that DJ sent to me, thinking that it would fall into the Pacifier bracket. She cried… I asked her why she cried, and she said because the story of a brother and sister rang true for her and it was emotional. Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em, Mattel’s Follow up to Barbie… Universal’s Kojak, Witch Hunter, Riddick 4 and of course the finale to Fast are all fighting for position. Blessed.”

Vin then asked his fans: “If I could make the film work that my daughter cried reading, my question for you would be, who would play my sister?” He revealed that his daughter suggested Jennifer Lawrence’s name for the role.

Vin Diesel came to India in 2017 to promote XXX: Return of Xander Cage, the American action thriller film which marked Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut. Last year, he had posted a still of him and Deepika from the movie on his Instagram handle and called the Pathaan star one of his “favourite people to work with”.

Deepika, who played the role of Serena Unger in XXX: Return of Xander Cage, had shared his post on her Instagram Story with hearts. On his visit to India in 2017, Vin Diesel had interacted with fans at a special musical event. He also shook a leg with Deepika on her hit track “Lungi Dance” from Chennai Express.