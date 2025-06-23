Vineet Kumar Singh Returns From Dubai Amid Middle East Conflict: ‘We Were Clueless At Airport’ | Exclusive | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 24, 2025, 05:01 IST

After being stranded at Dubai Airport due to Middle East airspace closure, actor Vineet Kumar Singh safely landed in Mumbai around 3:45am IST Tuesday.

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, known for his performances in Mukkabaaz and Chhaava, safely landed in Mumbai early Tuesday morning after being stranded at Dubai Airport amid the unexpected airspace closure over parts of the Middle East. He touched down at approximately 3:45am IST.

The actor had earlier sparked concern when he posted an update from Dubai Airport on Monday night, just as reports emerged that the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar had shut down sections of their airspace. His Instagram Story, shared at 9:23pm Dubai time, read, “I am at Dubai Airport. 9:23pm Dubai Time. Immigration done. Waiting at the Gate for my flight. Fingers crossed.”

Speaking to News18, Vineet Kumar Singh said, “We were clueless around 10:00pm.” His scheduled departure time was 09:40pm, but the sudden developments had left passengers uncertain about takeoff.

“Then we got the news that boarding started. Flight takeoff [was] little late but everything was fine. Emirates Airlines and Dubai airport staff helped everyone,” he added, praising the ground staff for their calm and efficient handling of the situation.

Fortunately, Vineet’s flight was among those able to depart, albeit with some delay. The actor is now back in Mumbai and safe.

The airspace restrictions were implemented shortly after Iran launched missile attacks on the military bases of the United States in Qatar and Iraq in retaliation for strikes on its nuclear infrastructure. The unprecedented escalation has had immediate ramifications on civilian air travel, especially in and out of Dubai which is one of the busiest aviation hubs in the world.

Major Dubai-based airlines including Emirates and flydubai suspended flights to and from conflict zones. Emirates confirmed that routes to Iran and Iraq have been cancelled through at least June 30, affecting destinations such as Baghdad, Basra and Tehran.

Dubai Airports released a travel advisory confirming that flight operations at both Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC) are facing delays, cancellations and possible diversions due to the airspace closures.

“We strongly advise all travellers to check with their airline for the latest flight status before heading to the airport, and to allow extra time for their journey,” the advisory read.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also urged residents and visitors to contact their respective airlines to stay updated on developments.

