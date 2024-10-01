Virat-Anushka Told Organisers Not to Tell Me, Gurdas Maan Recalls Virushka Reception: ‘I Only Knew…’

In a heartwarming anecdote, veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan recently shared his surprise experience of performing at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception in Delhi. Speaking with Mashable India, Maan revealed that he had no idea he was scheduled to perform at the event and thought he hadn’t been invited, despite his close bond with Virat.

Gurdas Maan, recalling the event, said, “Virat loves me. That day, I was thinking, ‘Virat has called everyone, but not me.’ I didn’t know I was going to perform. I only knew I had a show in Delhi, but I had no clue it was for his reception.”

It turns out that Virat had planned it as a surprise. Maan explained, “Virat had told the organisers not to tell me. I only realised when I reached the venue, and then I started singing.” The singer recalled how Virat was translating the Punjabi lyrics into Anushka Sharma’s ear during his performance, a moment that went viral on social media at the time.

Reflecting on the wedding, Gurdas Maan said it was an unforgettable experience. He shared that since the reception, people at Delhi weddings have requested him to perform the same songs he sang at Virat and Anushka’s wedding.

Earlier this year, Virat and Anushka welcomed their second child, a son named Akaay, following the birth of their daughter, Vamika, in 2021. Anushka made a rare public appearance last month, attending Slurrp Farm’s YES Moms & Dads event, where she spoke about the challenges of parenting.

At the event, Anushka shared, “There’s so much pressure to be this perfect parent. But we’re not perfect, and that’s okay.” She emphasised the importance of admitting mistakes to ease the burden on children, stating, “Imagine kids thinking, ‘My parents are like this,’ and having to live up to those expectations.”