Virat, Gill, Rohit – all gone! New Zealand rock India’s top order | Cricket News

In Dubai on Sunday, India captain Rohit Sharma said he would have batted first even if he had won the toss against New Zealand. The skipper made sense because India had chased in their two matches so far in this Champions Trophy; however, the famed top order was not allowed to take off by the new-ball Kiwi bowlers.

In 6.4 overs, the NZ pacers blew away India’s in-form top three — Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. At 30 for 3, India found themselves in a situation they hadn’t experienced so far in the tournament.

India’s vice-captain Gill (2) had a rare white-ball failure when he was trapped lbw by Matt Henry in the third over, and the video referral he took was of no avail.

In the fifth over, the free-flowing Rohit, who had hit a four and a six in 16 deliveries to reach 15, was dismissed next ball by Kyle Jamieson, caught by Will Young after mistiming a pull shot.

It followed a special effort by Glenn Phillips at backward point when he plucked a one-handed stunner to send back India’s last-match centurion, Kohli, for 11 as his cut shot against Henry found the fielder. It was a disappointing end to Kohli’s batting stint in his landmark 300th ODI.

It brought all-rounder Axar Patel, who India have promoted to No. 5 lately, in early to join Shreyas Iyer.

In hindsight, the situation offered a good practice to India’s middle order ahead of the semifinal, where they will face either Australia or South Africa on Tuesday.

A win against the Kiwis will see India finishing top of Group A and face Australia, while a defeat will keep them at number two for a semifinal meeting with Group B toppers South Africa.

Earlier, contrary to reports that India may test their bench strength, the 2013 champions went in with a full-strength playing XI with just one change, as fast bowler Harshit Rana was replaced by mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.