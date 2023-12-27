Virat Kohli: IND vs SA: Virat Kohli breaks Rahul Dravid’s record | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli on Tuesday added another feather to his already decorated cap during the opening Test of the two-match series against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.Virat, who left the disappointment of the World Cup final loss and embarked on a fresh chapter in the Rainbow Nation, broke batting legend and current head coach Rahul Dravid ‘s record on Day 1 of the match.

Virat, playing his 15th Test against South Africa, needed 16 runs to go past Dravid’s tally of 1252 runs against Proteas in Tests.

Virat, however, scored 38 runs in the first innings before being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada and crossed Dravid’s tally in style.

The Indian run machine now has 1274 runs, at an average of 55.39, against South Africa in Tests. He has gone past Dravid, who was third in the tally ahead of the opening Test, to become third in the Test run getter for India against South Africa.

If Virat manages to score 32 and more run in the second innings, he will surpass Virender Sehwag in the list. With 1306 runs in 15 Tests, Sehwag is second in the list.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is on top of the tally with 1741 runs in 25 Tests at an average of 42.46.

Virat will need to score 505 and more runs in two Tests to go on top of the tally.

Kohli’s World Cup performance was stellar as he signed off the tournament as highest run-scorer with an impressive tally of 765 runs in 11 matches at an average of 95.62. His He scored three centuries and six fifties in the competition.

In the World Cup, Virat also broke his childhood hero Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most ODI centuries.

In the semifinal against New Zealand, he notched his 50th ODI century, surpassing Tendulkar’s milestone in a memorable moment at the jam-packed Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.