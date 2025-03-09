Virat Kohli Runs To Hug Anushka Sharma After India’s Historic Champions Trophy Victory | Watch

Last Updated: March 09, 2025, 22:57 IST

Bollywood and sports personalities flooded social media with congratulatory messages, expressing their joy over India’s remarkable achievement.

Virat Kohli hugs Anushka Sharma on win

Virat Kohli’s sweet moment with his wife Anushka Sharma after India’s historic win in the Champions Trophy final has gone viral. Following India’s victory against New Zealand, Kohli rushed towards the stands and hugged Anushka, creating an unforgettable moment for fans. Both were seen beaming in happiness as the team lifted the trophy.

In the video, shared by Showsha, we can see Kohli running with joy and hugging Anushka. The couple shared an emotional hug. The moment was met with loud cheers from fans present at the stadium. Bollywood and sports personalities flooded social media with congratulatory messages, expressing their joy over India’s remarkable achievement. Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram Stories to share his excitement, writing, “The trophy is coming home! A masterclass of skill, grit, and passion by Team India. On top of the world.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Anushka Sharma’s reaction after cricketer Virat Kohli was out in the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final match went viral. The actress was captured reacting visibly disappointed after Kohli lost his wicket during the match. One of the fans shared it on his X handle. “The reaction of New Zealand players and Indian fans after Virat Kohli wicket. – Anushka Sharma went down in disappointment too,” read the caption. In the viral photo, Anushka can be seen upset when Kohli was caught out. The actress was seen placing her finger on her lips, reflecting her heartbreak over Kohli’s unexpected dismissal. This match is being held at Dubai International Stadium, a venue known for hosting memorable encounters.

The final was particularly crucial for Captain Rohit Sharma, who was under immense pressure, with speculations suggesting it could be his last international match if India failed to win. However, he silenced all doubts with a captain’s knock of 76 off 83 balls, becoming India’s highest-scoring ODI captain, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar. This victory cemented his place in history as the first Indian captain to win back-to-back ICC trophies and the only captain to lead India to three Champions Trophy titles.

Despite early wickets of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, Rohit steadied the innings, setting up a strong foundation. After his dismissal, Shreyas Iyer (48) and Axar Patel (29) added 61 crucial runs, keeping India on track. KL Rahul (34) and Hardik Pandya (18)* carried the momentum forward, before Ravindra Jadeja sealed the win in style, hitting the winning runs as celebrations erupted across the stadium and the nation.

With this historic victory, India not only reclaimed the Champions Trophy but also etched their name in the record books as one of the most dominant teams in world cricket.