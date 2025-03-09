Advertise here
রবিবার , ৯ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ২৫শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

Virat Kohli Runs To Hug Anushka Sharma After India’s Historic Champions Trophy Victory | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৯, ২০২৫ ১১:২৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Virat Kohli Runs To Hug Anushka Sharma After India’s Historic Champions Trophy Victory | Watch

Advertise here


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Bollywood and sports personalities flooded social media with congratulatory messages, expressing their joy over India’s remarkable achievement.

Virat Kohli hugs Anushka Sharma on win

Virat Kohli hugs Anushka Sharma on win

Virat Kohli’s sweet moment with his wife Anushka Sharma after India’s historic win in the Champions Trophy final has gone viral. Following India’s victory against New Zealand, Kohli rushed towards the stands and hugged Anushka, creating an unforgettable moment for fans. Both were seen beaming in happiness as the team lifted the trophy.

In the video, shared by Showsha, we can see Kohli running with joy and hugging Anushka. The couple shared an emotional hug. The moment was met with loud cheers from fans present at the stadium. Bollywood and sports personalities flooded social media with congratulatory messages, expressing their joy over India’s remarkable achievement. Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram Stories to share his excitement, writing, “The trophy is coming home! A masterclass of skill, grit, and passion by Team India. On top of the world.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Anushka Sharma’s reaction after cricketer Virat Kohli was out in the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final match went viral. The actress was captured reacting visibly disappointed after Kohli lost his wicket during the match.  One of the fans shared it on his X handle. “The reaction of New Zealand players and Indian fans after Virat Kohli wicket. – Anushka Sharma went down in disappointment too,” read the caption. In the viral photo, Anushka can be seen upset when Kohli was caught out. The actress was seen placing her finger on her lips, reflecting her heartbreak over Kohli’s unexpected dismissal. This match is being held at Dubai International Stadium, a venue known for hosting memorable encounters.

The final was particularly crucial for Captain Rohit Sharma, who was under immense pressure, with speculations suggesting it could be his last international match if India failed to win. However, he silenced all doubts with a captain’s knock of 76 off 83 balls, becoming India’s highest-scoring ODI captain, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar. This victory cemented his place in history as the first Indian captain to win back-to-back ICC trophies and the only captain to lead India to three Champions Trophy titles.

Despite early wickets of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, Rohit steadied the innings, setting up a strong foundation. After his dismissal, Shreyas Iyer (48) and Axar Patel (29) added 61 crucial runs, keeping India on track. KL Rahul (34) and Hardik Pandya (18)* carried the momentum forward, before Ravindra Jadeja sealed the win in style, hitting the winning runs as celebrations erupted across the stadium and the nation.

With this historic victory, India not only reclaimed the Champions Trophy but also etched their name in the record books as one of the most dominant teams in world cricket.

News movies Virat Kohli Runs To Hug Anushka Sharma After India’s Historic Champions Trophy Victory | Watch



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

India ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champion PM Narendra Modi CM Mamata Banerjee President Droupadi Murmu Greats Team India, চ্যাম্পিয়ন ভারতকে শুভেচ্ছা প্রধানমন্ত্রী মোদি-মুখ্যমন্ত্রী মমতার, বার্তা দিলেন রাষ্ট্রপতিও
India ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champion PM Narendra Modi CM Mamata Banerjee President Droupadi Murmu Greats Team India, চ্যাম্পিয়ন ভারতকে শুভেচ্ছা প্রধানমন্ত্রী মোদি-মুখ্যমন্ত্রী মমতার, বার্তা দিলেন রাষ্ট্রপতিও
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Virat Kohli Runs To Hug Anushka Sharma After India’s Historic Champions Trophy Victory | Watch
Virat Kohli Runs To Hug Anushka Sharma After India’s Historic Champions Trophy Victory | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
চ্যাম্পিয়ন ভারতের ঝুলিতে একের পর এক বিশ্বরেকর্ড, আরও একবার সবার উপরে তেরঙা
চ্যাম্পিয়ন ভারতের ঝুলিতে একের পর এক বিশ্বরেকর্ড, আরও একবার সবার উপরে তেরঙা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
আছিয়ার ধর্ষকের মৃত্যুদন্ডের দাবিতে উত্তাল কুবি
আছিয়ার ধর্ষকের মৃত্যুদন্ডের দাবিতে উত্তাল কুবি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
বাবুল আক্তারের হাতের লেখার নমুনা সংগ্রহ

বাবুল আক্তারের হাতের লেখার নমুনা সংগ্রহ

 বিদেশিদের মদদে কর্মসূচি দিচ্ছে বিএনপি: কাদের

বিদেশিদের মদদে কর্মসূচি দিচ্ছে বিএনপি: কাদের

 Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Jad Hadid To Participate In Rohit Shetty’s Show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Jad Hadid To Participate In Rohit Shetty’s Show?

 সেক্স নিয়ে নাতনির সঙ্গে আড্ডা দিয়ে ভাইরাল বৃদ্ধা

সেক্স নিয়ে নাতনির সঙ্গে আড্ডা দিয়ে ভাইরাল বৃদ্ধা

 হাওড়া ব্রিজের লোহা দিয়েছিল কোন ভারতীয় সংস্থা জানেন? নামটা কিন্তু চমকে দেবে

হাওড়া ব্রিজের লোহা দিয়েছিল কোন ভারতীয় সংস্থা জানেন? নামটা কিন্তু চমকে দেবে

 Bhumi Pednekar To Star In The Lady Killer, Arjun Kapoor Gives Her Warm Welcome

Bhumi Pednekar To Star In The Lady Killer, Arjun Kapoor Gives Her Warm Welcome

 With which colour you should decorate your house in this diwali know in details

With which colour you should decorate your house in this diwali know in details

 শান্তিতে ঘুমোচ্ছে ল্যান্ডার বিক্রম, চন্দ্রযান মিশন নিয়ে মুখ খুললেন ইসরোর প্রধান – News18 Bangla

শান্তিতে ঘুমোচ্ছে ল্যান্ডার বিক্রম, চন্দ্রযান মিশন নিয়ে মুখ খুললেন ইসরোর প্রধান – News18 Bangla

 From a Home cook to Masterchef Kitchen: Tale of Kishwar Chowdhury

From a Home cook to Masterchef Kitchen: Tale of Kishwar Chowdhury

 ‘I didn’t live up to the standard’: Rohit Sharma sums up his overall batting performance in IPL 2024 | Cricket News

‘I didn’t live up to the standard’: Rohit Sharma sums up his overall batting performance in IPL 2024 | Cricket News
Advertise here