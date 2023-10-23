Vishal Bhardwaj Felt Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor’s Kaminey Won’t Work: ‘There Was So Much Conflict’

Vishal Bhardwaj is touted as one of the most talented directors in Hindi cinema. With films like Haider and Omkara, his repertoire is rich with superhit films. In a recent interview, he was asked whether he could predict the success of his films during the shooting stage. While the director said that he mostly can, Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor’s Kaminey was an exception.

During his interview on the YouTube channel Unfiltered by Samdish, Vishal said, “Haan while making a film, you get to know. But one or two times I was wrong when I thought the film wouldn’t but it worked. This was the case with Kaminey. While making the film, I was feeling like how will we do this. There was so much conflict between the Director of Photography (DOP) and the cast, between the DOP and the production and between the production designer and the production. It was chaos of some another level. Every day after reaching the set for an hour and a half, I had to see what is the new problem of this day.”

Kaminey was both written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Besides Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, the film also featured Amole Gupte in the lead role. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s underworld, the film revolves around the enmity between twin brothers, one with a lisp and the other with a stutter, over the course of a single day. The film was appreciated by the audience and the critics alike and became a huge box office hit.

Vishal Bhardwaj recently directed the spy thriller Khufiya which was released on Netflix. The film featured Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi in leading roles. The film’s story was adapted from author Amar Bhushan’s espionage novel, Escape to Nowhere. The film was positively received by the audience.