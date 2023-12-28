Vishal Bhardwaj is one of the renowned filmmakers in the industry. He has directed many hits including Haider. However, he has recently shared his regret for Kangana Ranau, Shahid Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Rangoon. In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day, the filmmaker said that he should have disowned the film because he was unhappy with VFX.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Vishal Bhardwaj said, “I should have put my foot down in Rangoon and said I don’t care about the release date. The VFX is not alright in the final scene… Those kind of pressures. Everyone’s like, ‘No, it will be a huge loss…’ At that time, you should become Sanjay Leela Bhansali, no matter how much loss there is, things wouldn’t go like that.” He also said that like Shekhar Kapur, he should have disowned Rangoon. “I should have learnt something from Shekhar Kapur and disowned the movie,” he said with a laugh. Vishal said that his VFX supervisor “ditched him” because he wanted to make his own short film, but added, “I don’t blame others for my own mistakes.”

He talked about the budget of the film. “You regret those decisions. I don’t regret my creative thought of Rangoon. It was very pure, very unique. But, of course, a film that should be made in Rs 70 crore, and I have decided to make it in Rs 35 crore, then I am foolish,” he added.

Rangoon starred Kangana Ranau, Shahid Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The film did not perform well at the box office.

Recently, the director also disclosed that he wanted to make 2 States with Shah Rukh Khan but due to creative difference the project got shelved. “We had differences over the setting of it. I wanted to set it not in a college but in a bank like ICICI. So, that’s where we were different. Shah Rukh wanted it in a different setting.” To note, the film was later made with Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles and was directed by Abhishek Varman.

On the work front, Vishal’s two projects were released on OTT platforms: Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley and the film Khufiya. The film starring Tabu was loved by fans.