বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩
Vishal Bhardwaj Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Kangana-Shahid Kapoor’s Rangoon: ‘I Should Have…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২৮, ২০২৩ ৭:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
vishal rangoon 2023 12 c619c2dc556762a8a557b98482b7ac76


Last Updated: December 18, 2023, 09:09 IST

Vishal Bhardwaj talks about Kangana Ranaut-Shahid Kapoor Starrer Rangoon

Vishal Bhardwaj talks about Kangana Ranaut-Shahid Kapoor Starrer Rangoon

Rangoon starred Kangana Ranau, Shahid Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and was released in 2017

Vishal Bhardwaj is one of the renowned filmmakers in the industry. He has directed many hits including Haider. However, he has recently shared his regret for Kangana Ranau, Shahid Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Rangoon. In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day, the filmmaker said that he should have disowned the film because he was unhappy with VFX.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Vishal Bhardwaj said, “I should have put my foot down in Rangoon and said I don’t care about the release date. The VFX is not alright in the final scene… Those kind of pressures. Everyone’s like, ‘No, it will be a huge loss…’ At that time, you should become Sanjay Leela Bhansali, no matter how much loss there is, things wouldn’t go like that.” He also said that like Shekhar Kapur, he should have disowned Rangoon. “I should have learnt something from Shekhar Kapur and disowned the movie,” he said with a laugh. Vishal said that his VFX supervisor “ditched him” because he wanted to make his own short film, but added, “I don’t blame others for my own mistakes.”

He talked about the budget of the film. “You regret those decisions. I don’t regret my creative thought of Rangoon. It was very pure, very unique. But, of course, a film that should be made in Rs 70 crore, and I have decided to make it in Rs 35 crore, then I am foolish,” he added.

Rangoon starred Kangana Ranau, Shahid Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The film did not perform well at the box office.

Recently, the director also disclosed that he wanted to make 2 States with Shah Rukh Khan but due to creative difference the project got shelved. “We had differences over the setting of it. I wanted to set it not in a college but in a bank like ICICI. So, that’s where we were different. Shah Rukh wanted it in a different setting.” To note, the film was later made with Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles and was directed by Abhishek Varman.

On the work front, Vishal’s two projects were released on OTT platforms: Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley and the film Khufiya. The film starring Tabu was loved by fans.

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More



Source link

