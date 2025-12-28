Vishal Jethwa Recalls Sharing Screen With Salman Khan In Tiger 3: ‘I Love His Aura’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 28, 2025, 21:08 IST

Vishal Jethwa, who is earning acclaim for Homebound, opened up about sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

Vishal Jethwa has quietly emerged as one of the most compelling performers of the year. After delivering a career-defining turn in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, the actor is now witnessing a moment few artistes experience so early in their journey. With the film being selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars, Vishal finds himself navigating unfamiliar territory—global recognition, overwhelming appreciation, and a brush with cinematic history in the form of Martin Scorsese.

In a candid conversation with PinkVilla, the actor opened up about the emotional weight of the moment, his unforgettable interaction with Scorsese, and what it was like sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

“It Took Me Two To Three Days To Accept That This Was Real”

For Vishal, the news of Homebound making it to the Oscars shortlist was joyous—but also surreal.

“The moment the news of our official entry to the Oscars and the shortlisting of our movie came, we were very very happy. But at the same time, we were not able to process it,” he said.

While the team celebrated together, Vishal admits the reality of it took time to sink in.

“The entire team was celebrating; we were congratulating each other, but it took me at least two to three days to accept that Homebound had been selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars. So this is a very blessed feeling, to be very honest.”

Meeting Martin Scorsese: “Just Sitting And Listening To Him Was Everything”

If the Oscar announcement felt unreal, meeting Martin Scorsese was something Vishal describes as a once-in-a-lifetime memory.

“Meeting Martin Scorsese is like a lifetime memory,” he shared.

The atmosphere before the legendary filmmaker’s arrival was charged with nervous anticipation.

“I know all of us were very nervous, very quiet before his arrival. We were ready to welcome him; he had kept the room empty and came from behind, and we all went to meet him.”

Out of respect, director Neeraj Ghaywan was sent in first.

“First of all, we sent Neeraj sir to talk to him. Then, within a second, we were called to meet him.”

What followed was an experience Vishal says he will carry forever.

“At most, Martin sir was telling his stories. We were listening to him. We enjoyed it a lot. It was very nice to sit in front of a legendary director like Martin Scorsese and just listen to him and have some words.”

The validation hit hardest when Vishal realised Scorsese had actually watched and responded to their work.

“To understand that his eyes are on us, he saw our film, he liked our work—it was a big thing for us.”

On Working With Salman Khan In Tiger 3: “He Has A Childlike Innocence”

Before Homebound, Vishal also shared screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, an experience he recalls with warmth and awe.

“I really like Salman Khan’s aura. I just love watching him as a fan,” Vishal said, describing the superstar’s presence on set.

“Whenever Salman sir arrives, he is accompanied by his team. He has a childlike innocence and meets everybody warmly on the sets. I like that a lot. He is very sweet.”

The Shirtless Salman Moment Vishal Won’t Forget

One particular incident from the Tiger 3 sets left a lasting impression on the actor.

“I remember one memory. Normally, Salman Khan wants to be seen shirtless. It’s a thing. He takes off his shirt anywhere out of confidence.”

Instead of heading to his vanity, Salman chose convenience.

“When he was on our set, I had a scene going on and he had to change. So he didn’t go to vanity. He just asked his dressman to bring that shirt there only.”

Vishal recalls the moment with amusement and awe.

“And as soon as he brought it, he changed his shirt in front of everyone. And I thought, wow! I saw that scene live.”

First Published: December 28, 2025, 21:08 IST

