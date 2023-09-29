Vishal Makes SHOCKING Allegation Against CBFC; Ranbir Kapoor Is Intense In Animal’s Teaser

Actor Vishal whose most recent film Mark Antony has received great reviews from the critics, has made shocking allegations against the film certification body, claiming that he has been scammed. The actor alleges that although the film saw a pan-India release in the North, he had to shell out Rs 6.5 Lakhs to the CBFC officials, in order to get the certification.

Animal Teaser: The Animal teaser is finally out and it promises an intense experience in the cinemas. The teaser was released on the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. The actor headlines the film, marking his first collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Animal marks Ranbir’s second release of the year, after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Sandeep’s second Bollywood film after Kabir Singh.

The death of veteran actor Michael Gambon has left fans from across the world heartbroken. Known for playing the role of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter movies, Gambon breathed his last on Thursday, September 28. He was 82. However, soon after his demise, Dumbledore’s quote on death has gone viral on social media.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has broken yet another record. The Anil Sharma magnum opus has finally broken Pathaan’s record by becoming the highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. The film which also featured Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma among others in lead roles, had compelled the nation to throng to the theatres in large numbers.

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal released the teaser of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Thursday, September 28 and left everyone excited for the upcoming movie. Among others, Rashmika’s rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda also took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) to praise the teaser. He called Rashmika ‘darlings’ and extended best wishes to the team Animal.

