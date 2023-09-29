শুক্রবার , ২৯ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৪ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Vishal Makes SHOCKING Allegation Against CBFC; Ranbir Kapoor Is Intense In Animal’s Teaser

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৯, ২০২৩ ৫:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
news wrap september 28 2023 09 3bb2bb49235afb61d5fc7880a92bc714


Vishal makes allegations against CBFC. Animal Teaser is out.

Vishal makes allegations against CBFC. Animal Teaser is out.

Vishal alleges CBFC is corrupt. Ranbir Kapoor’s character seeks validation from toxic father in Animal Teaser.

Actor Vishal whose most recent film Mark Antony has received great reviews from the critics, has made shocking allegations against the film certification body, claiming that he has been scammed. The actor alleges that although the film saw a pan-India release in the North, he had to shell out Rs 6.5 Lakhs to the CBFC officials, in order to get the certification.

For More: Mark Antony Star Vishal Makes SHOCKING Allegation Against CBFC: ‘Had To Pay Rs 6.5 Lakh For My Film’

https://www.news18.com/movies/mark-antony-actor-vishal-makes-shocking-allegations-against-the-cbfc-corruption-being-shown-8596117.html

Animal Teaser: The Animal teaser is finally out and it promises an intense experience in the cinemas. The teaser was released on the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. The actor headlines the film, marking his first collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Animal marks Ranbir’s second release of the year, after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Sandeep’s second Bollywood film after Kabir Singh.

For More: Animal Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Seeks Toxic Father’s Validation in Intense Sandeep Reddy Vanga Film

The death of veteran actor Michael Gambon has left fans from across the world heartbroken. Known for playing the role of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter movies, Gambon breathed his last on Thursday, September 28. He was 82. However, soon after his demise, Dumbledore’s quote on death has gone viral on social media.

For More: RIP Michael Gambon: Dumbledore’s Quote on Death Goes Viral As Fans Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has broken yet another record. The Anil Sharma magnum opus has finally broken Pathaan’s record by becoming the highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. The film which also featured Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma among others in lead roles, had compelled the nation to throng to the theatres in large numbers.

For More: Gadar 2 BEATS Pathaan To Become Highest Grossing Hindi Film In India With Rs 524.74 Cr BOC

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal released the teaser of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Thursday, September 28 and left everyone excited for the upcoming movie. Among others, Rashmika’s rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda also took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) to praise the teaser. He called Rashmika ‘darlings’ and extended best wishes to the team Animal.

For More: Vijay Deverakonda Calls Rashmika Mandanna ‘Darling’, Lauds Animal Teaser Amid Their Dating Rumours

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Road Accident1 750x563 1 750x563 1
রোড ডিভাইডারে মাইক্রোবাসের ধাক্কা, পুলিশ কর্মকর্তা নিহত
বাংলাদেশ
1695942422 photo
Hangzhou Asian Games: Full India schedule on September 29; live updates, live streaming details | Asian Games 2023 News
খেলাধুলা
2 173
Signs Of Lying: ‘আমি তো কলা খাইনি’! সঙ্গী কি মিথ্যে বলছে? কী করে বুঝবেন কেউ মিথ্যে বলছে কিনা! জানুন সহজ উপায়
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
news wrap september 28 2023 09 3bb2bb49235afb61d5fc7880a92bc714
Vishal Makes SHOCKING Allegation Against CBFC; Ranbir Kapoor Is Intense In Animal’s Teaser
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
d ads

কিশোরী বধূ থেকে সফল নারী উদ্যোক্তা!

 1667713452 photo

Lovlina Borgohain assured of a medal in maiden outing in 75kg category | Boxing News

 IMG 20220816 WA0002

টাঙ্গাইলের ঘাটাইলে দাঁড়িয়ে থাকা ট্রাকের পেছনে সিএনজির ধাক্কা নিহত ২, আহত ৩

 wm KU Khulna University ku 750x563 1 750x563 1

শিক্ষক অবমাননাকারীদের বিচারের দাবি খুবি শিক্ষক সমিতির

 Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Trend ‘Boycott 83,’ Claim Ranveer Singh ‘Mocked’ Late Actor Several Times

Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Trend ‘Boycott 83,’ Claim Ranveer Singh ‘Mocked’ Late Actor Several Times

 wm malek hall on onwe

সমস্যা জর্জরিত নোবিপ্রবির ছাত্র হল, ভ্রুক্ষেপ নেই প্রশাসনের

 wm Hassan Mahmud 20 February 2022

‘বিএনপি’র সঙ্গে ওয়ান-ইলেভেনের উপকারভোগীরাও এখন সক্রিয়’

 instagram 2

ইন্সটাগ্রামের প্রোফাইল যেন অন্য কেউ খুঁজে না পায়, এক নজরে দেখে নিন তাঁর উপায় – News18 Bangla

 New Project 10 29

Multiplayer Online Game : Amazon রিলিজ করেছে নতুন অনলাইন গেম New World; উন্মাদনা দুনিয়া জুড়ে!

 received 1092436794992630

আন্তর্জাতিক লিডারশিপ পুরস্কার পেলেন নগদের ইডি সাফায়েত আলম