Vishnu Manchu Completes Jyotirlinga Pilgrimage Ahead Of Kannappa Release, See Pics

Kannappa, the much-anticipated Telugu film starring Vishnu Manchu, will release worldwide on June 27. The actor vowed to visit all 12 Jyotirlingas ahead of the movie’s release.

Vishnu Manchu completed his vow to visit all 12 Jyotirlinga temples, culminating with a sacred darshan at the Sri Sailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Instagram)

The actor had begun his Jyotirlinga journey with a visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Image: Instagram)

Vishnu Manchu and the team of Kannappa announced the film’s original release date in Mahakaleshwar temple, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. They made their next stop at Omkareshwar temple in Khandwa, MP. (Image: Instagram)

The actor’s next stops were at the Somnath temple in Veraval, Gujarat and Nageshwar temple in Dwarka, Gujarat. (Image: Instagram)

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vishnu Manchu wrote, ‘Twelve Jyotirlingas. One journey. Eternal peace. Just completed the sacred darshan at Sri Sailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple — one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. With this visit, my journey to all twelve Jyotirlinga temples comes to a divine close.” (Image: Instagram)

He continued: “My heart is full. My soul feels blessed. Life right now is filled with nothing but positivity, gratitude, and peace. As I stand at the edge of this spiritual milestone, I now look forward to the next chapter #kannappa , releasing worldwide on June 27. A film close to my heart. A story that reflects the very spirit I carry today. Har Har Mahadev! #kannappa27thjune.” (Image: Instagram)

Kannappa is a Telugu mythological action film, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. (Image: Instagram)

The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the title role. Supporting roles are played by Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo. (Image: Instagram)

Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal play cameo roles in the film. (Image: Instagram)