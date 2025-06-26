Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৬ জুন ২০২৫
Vishnu Manchu Completes Jyotirlinga Pilgrimage Ahead Of Kannappa Release, See Pics

জুন ২৬, ২০২৫ ২:১৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Vishnu Manchu Completes Jyotirlinga Pilgrimage Ahead Of Kannappa Release, See Pics


Kannappa, the much-anticipated Telugu film starring Vishnu Manchu, will release worldwide on June 27. The actor vowed to visit all 12 Jyotirlingas ahead of the movie’s release.



