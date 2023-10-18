Vivek Agnihotri REMOVES Karan Johar From National Film Award Winners Pic Amid Feud, Post Goes Viral

Director Vivek Agnihotri removed Karan Johar from the group picture clicked at the National Film Award ceremony. Vivek, who has publicly expressed his dislike towards Karan Johar’s style of films, attended the 69th National Film Awards ceremony to accept the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration for The Kashmir Files. Karan was also at the ceremony to accept the Special Jury Award for Shershaah, a film he had produced. While a video showed Vivek seemingly rolling his eyes when Karan accepted his award, the director has now shared a photo and cropped Karan out.

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), Vivek shared a photo in which the winners of the 69th National Film Awards posed with the Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, and Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting. In the frame were Vivek with his wife, actress Pallavi Joshi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, Waheeda Rahman, SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon and Shreya Ghoshal, among others. However, he croppped out the frame to remove Karan from the picture.

Check out the original photo and the photo cropped by Vivek Agnihotri.

Besides the cropped picture, Vivek also shared photos of Pallavi posing with Waheeda, Shreya, Alia and Kriti, and a selfie with Waheeda. Sharing the photo, Vivek wrote, “Such talent. Women power. #NationalAwards.”

It is no secret that Vivek Agnihotri disagrees with Karan Johar’s approach to films. In August this year, Vivek accused Karan and Shah Rukh Khan of ‘damaging India’s cultural fabric’. Speaking with DNA, the filmmaker said, “After the advent of Amitabh Bachchan as a superstar – not the one from Deewar but one from Shehanshah – the cinema after that never told real stories. Especially Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan’s cinema, that has actually damaged the cultural fabric of India in a very disastrous way. So, I felt it was important to tell real, honest stories.”

Karan and Shah Rukh have not reacted to his statements.